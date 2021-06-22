TRAVERSE CITY — As Traverse City seeks one loan to fix aging parts of its sewer system, including the shared treatment plant, it’ll ask for another to replace some major components at the drinking water end.
City commissioners on Monday unanimously agreed to submit a list of projects with an estimated price tag of $14.75 million for a Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan. It’s another fund the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy manages, one which the city’s financial advisor identified because of its low interest rate, city Manager Marty Colburn said.
If approved, the city would have up to 30 years to pay off whatever it would borrow, at an interest rate typically below 2 percent, according to Colburn and city documents. While commissioners approved a five-year list of projects at both its water treatment plant on Eastern Avenue and for water main projects scattered throughout town, it doesn’t oblige them to either the projects or timeline, Colburn said.
Plus, other funding sources could cover some of the cost, including money from the federal American Recovery Plan Act, Colburn said. He’s working on securing as much of the taxpayer-funded appropriations as the city can get, he said.
“We are always looking for what we can do best to make our dollar spread as far as they can,” he said.
Completing all the projects would amount to an average, extra cost of $5.58 per residential connection for the projects, documents show— the first year’s cost would be lower, at $1.13 per connection.
Several of the projects would focus on water treatment plant upgrades, including replacing both the high-service and low-service pumps, upgrading the wiring supplying them with power and replacing an old backup generator to keep them powered during an outage, said Todd Sneathen, vice president of firm Hubbell, Roth & Clark. The company earlier in 2021 wrapped a water reliability study identifying the needed work.
The list goes on, including a fiberglass tank holding sodium hypochlorite — used at the plant as a disinfectant — that’s leaking and needs replacing. And some valves that protect the high-service pumps when the low-service ones running are increasingly harder to maintain with age.
All told, the water treatment plant needs a total of $4,030,000 in fixes over five years, documents show — all numbers used here are Hubbell, Roth & Clark’s estimates.
Replacing service lines, at $1,995,000, would be the single costliest project. That would switch out any old galvanized steel lines that once were connected to city water mains via a lead gooseneck, Sneathen said.
New regulations that followed the 2015 Flint water crisis consider those steel pipes to be the same as lead lines because lead could slough off the connector and settle inside a corroded steel line, as previously reported. And while service lines are typically jointly owned, with the privately held end falling outside the city right-of-way, Michigan requires water system operators to pay to replace the whole pipe if it’s considered a lead line.
Replacing water mains under U.S. 31 during a construction project slated for 2023 would cost a close second, at $1,983,000, documents show. That would upgrade a main from Union to Bay streets to 16 inches, and another line from Railroad to Garfield avenues to 12 — Sneathen told city Commissioner Brian McGillivary that most water main projects would replace smaller-diameter, older lines.
And upgrading the Wayne Hill Booster Station, at $432,000 for the station near Wayne Street and Incochee Road, would fix some water pressure problems for both the Wayne Hill neighborhood and Morgan Farms across M-72 in the city’s northwest corner, said city Municipal Utilities Director Art Krueger.
Doing nothing would mean the city likely would pay a higher cost in the future as the equipment, and in turn drinking water quality, continues to degrade, Sneathen said.
He read the plan summary’s listed pros and cons for tackling the work, but McGillivary questioned why increased water rates in the future wouldn’t be considered a drawback.
That’s because it would replace or upgrade existing infrastructure that needs it eventually, Sneathen said. According to the project list format and state guidance for completing them, higher rates toward that end aren’t considered a negative.
McGillivary said he believes the fixes are necessary, and the loan would be a chance to finance them at a low interest rate. And Mayor Jim Carruthers agreed, adding the city can’t keep putting off the work.
Yet McGillivary also believed the plans have more negative drawbacks than the plan summary lets on, like future increases to water rates and major traffic impacts, he said.
“But let’s be honest, I haven’t been in the city as long as Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe has but the time I’ve been here, and somehow I suspect in the time she’s been here, the rates have never gone down,” he said. “So that part I understand.”
Commissioners agreed to seek the loan slightly more than a month after applying to EGLE for another one for up to $27,492,000, which includes more than $14 million to fix serious concerns at the Traverse City Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant, as previously reported. That loan would replace a headworks in dire need of repair, along with several components in the treatment process, plus fix, replace or add new sewer lines throughout the city.
The city should know in the fall if EGLE accepted either one, according to Krueger.
