ELK RAPIDS — Village leaders will once again consider a proposed short-term rental ordinance at a future date after this week delaying a vote at a second consecutive meeting.
Elk Rapids village officials hashed over the possible regulation change for hours Monday night, then decided to put off the issue rather than take action after having made several tweaks to the ordinance language. Trustees agreed to await a “clean copy” of the proposed rules before they scheduled a final vote on Aug. 17.
Village leaders agreed to allow property owners within the village who’ve operated a STR business as far back as two and a half years ago — even if not continuously — to be grandfathered in as permanent license holders, so long as they adhere to the rules.
Elk Rapids Planning Commission Chairperson Royce Ragland said when that group drafted the proposed rules, they decided it was most fair for those who had years ago rented out their homes but stopped more recently to join a waiting list with those who wish to launch a new business.
Village trustees agreed by consensus to roll back the grandfathered time period from last year to 2018, instead.
Linda Witulski, who owns a STR business on Traverse Street, asked whether it’s legitimate for the village to charge the owners of grandfathered units annual license fees to exercise their land use rights.
Village counsel Scott Howard, of Traverse City, said the municipality could charge a reasonable fee to cover the costs of the STR program. Furthermore, he said repeat violations of the proposed regulations could lead to a license being revoked for a short- or even long-term period, regardless of grandfathered status.
In those instances, STR owners could re-apply for their license once they get their business back into compliance, Howard said.
Ultimately, the change in definition to grandfathered units meant the proposed section about maintaining a license only should a property be sold to an immediate family member needed to be slashed out of the ordinance language.
Trustees also agreed to set an initial cap on STR businesses at zero, save for those granted grandfathered status. They could change that cap by resolution in December, they agreed.
As part of going through the proposal line by line, trustee Melissa West said disallowing overnight lodging outside the dwelling — such as tents or recreational vehicles — makes sense. But she questioned whether they really needed to include boat and utility trailers in the list of forbidden overnight accommodations.
Village President Jim Janisse, who works as a detective sergeant for the Antrim County Sheriff’s department, said it absolutely is necessary; partying college students will turn a pontoon boat trailer into a makeshift bunk house, he said.
There’s a saying in local law enforcement, Janisse said, that many party-focused visitors “come up on vacation and go home on probation.”
The laughter that ensued was a moment of levity in the otherwise lengthy and oft-tedious conversation.
Lawyer Scott Banas said he didn’t not believe village leaders were crafting a legally defensible ordinance. He disagreed a grandfathered unit could have a license revoked, nor could the village impose a registration deadline set for Dec. 1, he said.
Grandfathered use rights go back to English common law and can’t be “wrapped into police power” ordinances, Banas argued.
“What are you going to do? Nothing, because you don’t have the right,” he said. “No matter how much you want to believe it.”
Howard said that is an example of conflicting theories about the intersection of zoning and police power ordinances. However, he and his legal partners are confident in Elk Rapids’ drafted regulation.
“We certainly wouldn’t be recommending, otherwise,” he said.
Trustee Mike Toscano said he disagrees STR businesses shouldn’t be regulated and objected to the notion the patrons are neighbors.
“They don’t even say hello. They are strangers,” Toscano said. “These are motels we allow to operate in residential areas and should be regulated as such.”
In the end, trustee Elaine Glowicki said she would prefer to vote on the proposed village law after being able to review a “clean copy” that doesn’t reflect edits — words struck out in red and those added in blue.
Barb Mullaly, president pro-tem who also serves on the planning commission, said she agreed — even over her desire to press forward. She’s not interested in entertaining any additional changes to the proposal, she said.
Toscano said he preferred to vote Monday night, while Janisse expressed frustration at another delay.
“It’s disappointing this council cannot make decisions that are very simple. You are either for it or against it at this point,” Janisse said.
