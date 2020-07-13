ELK RAPIDS — Short's Brewing Company has canceled the popular Short's Fest scheduled for Aug. 8.
The annual event typically draws crowds of more than 2,500, coincides with the final day of Harbor Days and is held outside Short's production facility in Elk Rapids.
A two week "socially-distanced celebration" will replace Short's Fest, according to a release from the company.
“We’ve been holding out as long as possible, and were inspired by the decreasing numbers of COVID, but we feel it is our responsibility to keep our community safe and not crowd such a large number of people into one space," Short's Brewing Company CEO Scott Newman-Bale said in the release.
