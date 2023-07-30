TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse Pavilions CEO Rose Coleman was given a lukewarm annual review by the three-member Department of Health and Human Services board that oversees the skilled nursing home.
Board members wrote that Coleman gets defensive when criticized, needs to be more transparent with the board and the public, and did not complete goals set in the previous year’s evaluation.
They also expressed concern with 20 deficiencies, including an incident of non-consensual sexual contact, that were found during an annual state licensure inspection in July and August 2022.
The facility received an overall rating of two out of five possible stars. In the last three years, the facility has had 40 deficiencies.
Many of last year’s deficiencies were related to poor food service, while others addressed the care given to residents.
Coleman is paid $172,000 per year, plus benefits. She was hired in 2012 as chief operating officer and was named CEO in November 2021.
She was evaluated May 11 in a closed session, as is her right. After returning to regular session, the board approved adding an indemnification clause to her contract.
“I did not think it was a bad evaluation,” Coleman said when contacted. “I think there’s always something to be worked on; there’s always room for improvement.”
That’s the purpose of an evaluation, she said.
The board also gave Coleman 21 goals for her next evaluation. Results and goals were obtained by the Record-Eagle via a Freedom of Information Act request.
“I think it was a pretty fair and open communication that we had with Rose,” said board Chairman Cecil McNally. “We pointed out some areas that are working well and expressed our concerns as far as what happened with food service and what happened with the survey.”
Coleman was not given a raise or performance pay. Her three-year employment contract expires at the end of December 2024.
“Based on what happened over the last year, with resident census down, it’s just not a good time to be looking at increases,” McNally said, although employees received wage increases.
Coleman was evaluated in seven areas: Understands the facility’s mission and sets an example for other teammates; listens and responds constructively; shares her expertise as a mentor; works well in a collaborative environment; is trustworthy and willing to be held accountable; supports teammates to build rapport; and successfully completed goals from last year.
She met expectations or needs improvement in several of those areas, with all three board members writing that she needs to improve in the area of completing goals.
One board member rated her as exceeding expectations in trustworthiness. In 2022, her first full year as CEO, she met all expectations, but the evaluation form was different and did not have an “exceeds expectations” category.
Board comments and ratings are anonymous in the evaluation, with one member writing that the annual required inspection of the Pavilions was “... unacceptable with particular mention of the poor quality of the food service, inadequate activities, weight loss of patients, etc...”
Census numbers also were not where they needed to be and the physical therapy department was losing revenue, according to board comments.
A goal that had been set for Coleman – to increase the average census at the facility to 140 residents – was not met, according to Coleman’s written self-evaluation. During the year, the census rose from 129 to 131 residents, she wrote.
When Coleman was named CEO, the world had been in the grip of the COVID pandemic, she wrote. That affected both census, which was down 29 percent from the previous year, and the ability to retain and attract new staff.
Employee pay increases that make the facility competitive with other nursing homes have since been put into place, with staff numbers now on the rise, as previously reported.
Before COVID, the facility had an average daily census of 230 to 240 residents. That number steadily dropped over the three years of the pandemic because nursing homes were restricted from taking new residents, Coleman said.
During the pandemic, workers left long-term care, hospitals and more, leaving shortages not just at the Pavilions, but all over the country.
Other nursing homes also are seeing a loss in residents, she said.
McNally said, this year, Coleman’s 21 goals were more specific and detailed than they have been in the past.
They include: increasing the resident satisfaction rate; strengthening her relationship with the community, elected officials and the press; increasing the census; improving health inspection ratings; increasing therapy revenue; and building and improving relationships with PACE North, Munson Healthcare, Northwestern Michigan College and the Senior Services Network.
“It’s not necessarily that she’s doing poorly,” McNally said. “We just want her to be more open and more cooperative.”
The DHHS board voted to add an indemnification clause to the agreement that holds her harmless for any acts or decisions made in good faith as part of her job. The board will pay Coleman’s expenses for her defense against lawsuits or investigations by the state in connection with her nursing license or nursing home administrator’s license. The clause will remain in effect if Coleman’s employment at the Pavilions ends.
Coleman, along with the DHHS board, McNally, and the Grand Traverse Pavilions, are named in a lawsuit filed in 13th Circuit Court in December 2022 by Mary John-Williams, former executive director of PACE North. John-Williams alleges violation of the Whistleblower Protection Act, as well as discrimination based on her race, age and status as a single mother, according to the lawsuit.
McNally said the clause was added because of the lawsuit.
