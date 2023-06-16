I am excited to announce our summer season, which like summer months, is entirely too short.
We kicked it off with Pulitzer Prize-winner Geraldine Brooks on June 13, whose book “Horse” is my favorite of all time. No exaggeration. Suspense writer Ruth Ware follows on June 25 with “Zero Days,” the perfect beach read about an IT security expert discovering her husband’s brutal murder — and then realizing she’s the top suspect. On July 21, we’re hosting Nedra Glover Tawwab, a licensed therapist you might know from her appearances on Oprah! Her book, “Drama Free,” is a guide to coping with family members you take pains to avoid (or wish you could). Glover’s book explains how to at least manage your relationship. Consider this event a hugely instructive therapy session for a mere $20 ticket.
Finally, in August, we’re hosting beloved author Ann Patchett. Her new book, “Tom Lake,” is set in a northern Michigan cherry orchard during the pandemic. We’ll wrap the season with Jack Driscoll, who launched the creative writing program at Interlochen Academy for the Arts in the mid-1970s. What a difference he made in the writing culture of northern Michigan. He’ll be at the Alluvion on Aug. 27, a beautiful new venue, to talk about his book of short stories with Brittany Cavallaro, the interim creative writing director. A nice historical symmetry.
NWS events are always a lot of fun. We’re a place people come to laugh and learn. But we also create positive change. Here’s one story. Back in January, authors Keith Gave and Tim Rappleye talked about their book, “A Miracle of Their Own” — an account of the first USA women’s hockey team to win an Olympic gold. Joining them on stage was Lisa Brown-Miller, one of the gold medal winners. During the evening, she revealed that Michigan high schools and colleges still have NO school teams for girls and women. It doesn’t make sense, she said, in a state with a professional hockey team and urged the audience to take action.
So, fast forward to a warm late May evening at Sleder’s Family Tavern. My husband, Doug, and I had just sat down at a table near the kissable moose and a woman approached us, bursting with good news. She said that there’s long been talk about getting hockey into the state’s high schools, and this event inspired a solid plan to amp up their efforts. Woohoo! Watch out stick-in-the-ice schools; there are some determined hockey parents with a goal in mind!
On the Raising Writers side, our programming is reaching students who might otherwise be overlooked or marginalized. At a winter author event, a Manistee student read a poem about how the label of autism both hurt and helped her — it helped her understand herself better, but her peers have begun to consider her as a label, not a person.
At a recent book launch party for Front Street Writers, an 11th grader, who moved here from Afghanistan, read her winning scholarship essay in front of a standing-room only audience about the intellectual freedom she discovered at her new high school.
And children’s author Jasmine Warga, a Newbery Honor award winner, spoke to a gym totally packed with about 1,000 kids and family members about her novel, “Other Words for Home” — that of a teenage refugee who immigrated from Syria to Cleveland and grew to love acting and her new school.
NWS offers writing classes year-round, including a free college essay writing class this fall. Please tell your favorite young person to check out our website for all of our upcoming courses.
Please know that when you support the National Writers Series, you are making our community stronger, too.
Thanks to all of you, whether it’s volunteering, giving a gift, serving on the board, sponsoring an event, encouraging a child to sign up for a writing class, or coming to an event and buying the author’s book. Thank you!
