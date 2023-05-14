TRAVERSE CITY — The meaning of “home” takes on many interpretations, depending on who you ask.
The significance of that meaning for Bawating Anishinaabe, Waabanokkizhik Mandosking of the Beaver Clan, comes from the ancestral lands of which his family was shaped.
“Bawating,” as Mandosking explained, describes the way the water sounds hitting against the rocks, creating the mist off the river in “the area once held the largest whitefish breeding ground in the world.”
Whitefish are prominent in Anishinaabek history, he said.
“They are a connection to our homelands.”
Nestled on the border of what is now the United States and Canada, Mandosking’s family comes from an islet now called Jim (Gem) Island off the tail end of the Upper Peninsula.
But a lot of the Anishinaabek history in the area has been buried through the colonial erasure of the past century, which almost prevented the Anishinaabek from knowing their origins.
For the past decade, through thousands of hours of research in hundreds of texts, archives, documents, and books, Mandosking is helping uncover that history.
Growing up, Mandosking was raised by his young mother, and often lived with his grandmother, great-grandmother, and great aunt in their multi-generational household — a cultural practice for their families that was torn apart by residential boarding schools and Child Protection Services.
“As a kid, and even as a young adult, I moved around a lot, but I have found my way back here, and I feel there is a reason I came back here,” he said.
Mandosking grew up in poverty, but he didn’t know the difference because it was normal to him, he said.
He was rich in the love he was surrounded by and the subtle teachings his family showed him, he said.
“Looking back now, I was so fortunate to grow up with these matriarchs, especially my great-grandmother, who embodied it,” Mandosking said.
The transfer of knowledge from elders to the younger generations is vital, he explained, and with each generation there is less family that is held together.
After the passing of his great-grandfather and his father, Mandosking realized that he was the eldest male in his family, yet he knew very little of where his lineage comes from.
Like many things of Anishinaabek culture, the skill of knowing one’s family has been buried for many Anishinaabek families.
“We used to know our ancestors,” Mandosking said. “We used to recite them.”
The path of reconnecting to his roots started through listening to stories told by his great-grandmother, who recited important names, places, and history.
His interest in genealogy expanded from there, cross-referencing the tales he heard with archival documents.
His family migrated from Walpole Island, where the border between the United States and Canada slices through Anishinaabek aki (land) near Waawiiyaatanong (Detroit).
Seven generations ago, Mandosking’s ancestors helped sign the Treaty with the Ottawa and Chippewa Indians of Michigan, made in Detroit in 1855, an agreement with the parties of the United States government and the Anishinaabek to the Treaty of 1836.
This came after the father of one of Mandosking’s ancestors, along with other Sault Anishinaabek, petitioned in 1853 to stay on their homelands, which eventually helped lead to the 1855 Treaty.
In unearthing this part of his family’s roots, Mandosking understood that his ancestors were thinking seven generations ahead when they signed those treaties.
“They were thinking of me,” he said.
This meant for Mandosking that he would continue to unravel pieces of history within his community.
“Jim Island Anishinaabek are still here, we have always maintained our ties to one another,” he said. “It’s a bit weird to have to prove our existence in a colonial way.”
Mandosking hopes that his research and what has and will be uncovered only strengthens the Anishinaabek community of Jim Island and the Bawating Sault Tribe.
He emphasized the magnitude of an elder’s knowledge, and the importance of understanding the distinction of Jim Island Anishinaabek from other federally recognized sovereign nations.
One day, Mandosking said, he hopes to be remembered as the ancestor who uncovered his community’s history that was once buried.
