TRAVERSE CITY — Stories mapped around his life echo off the chest of elder Tom Binesiwegiizhig as he recalled his childhood in northern Michigan.
Binesiwegiizhig — Bi-nay-SAY-WEE-GEE-ZHIK means “Thunderbird that brings the day” — was changed to “Peters” by the federal government, he was told.
He reminisced about stories of riding bikes along the roads with cousins, going with his uncles and father to hunt and fish, and growing up in a house “filled with love.”
“It was a good life,” he said.
Originally from Charlevoix, Binesiwegiizhig was the only child to his parents, Calvin-baa Peters and Lilian-baa Tokoloo Peters. He said his family laid the foundation for him to understand unconditional love, love he said that Anishinaabek families were all raised in before assimilation.
“I did my best to make sure my children also were raised that way.”
Tom and his wife Karen, who is a Bay Mills Indian Community tribal member, are raising their 14-year-old grandson Riley.
Binesiwegiizhig left home after graduating from high school to attend Michigan Technological University, where he graduated in electrical engineering. At Lake Superior State University he received a degree in electronic engineering and computer science.
Soon, Binesiwegiizhig no longer was surrounded by the familiarity of the tall white pines and the community he knew so well. He moved to Lansing where he became a senior manufacturing engineer for General Motors and worked as a project engineer on computerized facility management.
Though Binesiwegiizhig said he never felt “in place in the city,” he continued to work at GM for 20 years to raise his four daughters, until his early retirement.
Then he said he found an opportunity to move to Sault Ste. Marie in the Upper Peninsula to begin working for the tribe.
“It’s a very sacred area for us Anishinaabek,” Binesiwegiizhig said. The area is the fifth stopping spot along the Anishinaabek’s migration, he said. It’s also a place where he went as a 32-year-old to be mentored.
“I’ve had a lot of great mentors along my way,” he said. “They helped show the important parts in understanding our responsibilities as Anishinaabek.”
Responsibilities, such as the seven grandfather teachings, and how to be good stewards to the land and water, always keeping in mind the seven generations ahead, like his and other Anishinaabek ancestors did centuries ago.
Binesiwegiizhig explained sacred ceremonies he has helped reclaim for Anishinaabek communities throughout Michigan.
“The return of tradition doesn’t mean returning to the past, it is returning to our value system,” he said.
As a traditional Anishinaabe pipe carrier, Binesiwegiizhig is called to host ceremonies throughout the region, including marriages, funerals, and receiving one’s spirit name.
He said one of the many joys of being Anishinaabe is helping his community reclaim what has been robbed in families through forced assimilation.
After spending 12 years working in the cultural division for the preservation of the Sault Tribe’s history, Native American Arts and Graves Repatriation Act (NAGPRA), and language, Binesiwegiizhig was called to come “back home” to his tribe of The Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians.
For 12 years, he served as director of engineering for the Grand Traverse Resort. Now 74 and retired, Binesiwegiizhig spends more time traveling as a keynote speaker for conferences where he also has conducted workshops on Anishinaabek culture and language, historical trauma, land loss, and technology.
He also is a founding board member of the Anishinaabemowin Teg Inc. (an international organization dedicated to preserving the Anishinaabek language), a past board member of the Michigan Indian Child Welfare Agency, a founding member of the Michigan Chapter of AISES Professional Chapter (American Indian Science and Engineering Society), and a member of the Medicine Lodge Singers (a non-alcohol community powwow drum), traditional dancer and storyteller.
Only time will tell when Binesiwegiizhig plans to slow down, he said, as he discussed just returning from presenting at a nearby tribe, before packing up again to spend time with his grandchildren.
“My biggest joy in life are my children, but especially my grandchildren, and great-grandchildren,” he said. “They are my pride.”
