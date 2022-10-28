TRAVERSE CITY — Steve Schwander cruises a blue Honda minivan along the shores of Lake Michigan, and across traditional Anishinaabek trails all over Michigan to take people where they need to be.
Those trails are now known as major highways that include I-75 and I-96 — Schwander owns northern Michigan’s only Native American cab company, family operated out of his ancestral homelands, now known as Traverse City.
“I never know where I am going to be day-to-day, it’s exciting,” he said.
For the past three years, Schwander has been on a journey to provide service that goes beyond the typical taxi company.
“The phone is always ringing,” he said.
Door-to-door service is a fundamental part of Schwander’s company philosophy. He said they cater to many elders and sick customers who need help that goes beyond a pick-up and drop-off.
“I carry bags, unload their groceries and provide a helping hand, so they know that they are in good hands with us,” Schwander said.
It takes a lot to run a company besides the financial logistics, Schwander said, adding that he is grateful for his community’s support with this new adventure.
Schwander is Anishinaabe Odawa, a citizen of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, who was born and raised in Traverse City. He said he grew up with a strong single mother who raised four children on her own, an aspiration for Schwander to follow as someone who strives to work hard for his family.
Though they never had a lot growing up, Schwander said his mother, Frida Bird, always made ends meet and “always took the time to teach us how to live in a traditional way, both as a mother and a father.”
That strength Schwander said gave him the deep roots to build a foundation of growth and opportunity, he said, but after she passed away following his first trimester in college, Schwander said it was hard for him to recover.
It was through reflecting on the strength his mother embodied in raising him and his siblings that reminded him what he needed to pass down to his own family.
After an array of careers, an injury a few years back forced Schwander to slow down and take time off, he said — a difficult act for the family man who has pride in his strong work ethic.
“I had to reevaluate how I was going to provide for my family, but also listen to my body’s new limitations,” he said.
Before the pandemic hit, Schwander picked up work with a few local cab companies, but said they didn’t quite fit, so he took a chance and bought a van to open his family-operated cab company in the summer of 2019.
He wanted to reflect his mother’s teachings she gave him growing up by operating his business with the goal of being a transportation specialist. He said the people he picks up are neighbors, family, and community members and he takes deep pride in caring for them on the road.
Schwander said, with the support of his community, his cab company has continued to expand since opening — something he calls a humble experience to provide a simple, yet meaningful, service for the people of this region.
