TRAVERSE CITY — Emmy-nominated Métis artist, scholar, author, and professor Seth Thomas Sutton, is challenging how Native Americans are seen in the contemporary United States.

He calls himself an academic nerd at best, who enjoys dry text and research — the principle foundation that helped to peel back the layers of social and cultural trends that led to and continue to reinforce racial stereotypes pervading North America’s first peoples.

Anishinaabek Neighbors The Traverse City Record-Eagle highlights profiles of Anishinaabek neighbors of the region.

“Native Americans have and continue to be treated as objects for white America to use as they see fit,” Sutton said.

He lectures on cultural criticism, post-colonialism, critical race theory, Native sovereignty, arts, anthropology, sociology, and visual rhetoric as a tenured professor and chair of the Arts & Humanities Department at Montcalm Community College.

Sutton said by promoting a learning environment that is active, constructive, collaborative, goal-oriented and most importantly, meaningful, he hopes his role in academia is to help his students to be “the best humans possible.”

He is also a co-founding member of wiinwaa niizhaasing (We the 7th); an Indigenous-led collective that was nominated for an Emmy Award in 2017 for their documentary series, “wiinwaa niizhaasing (We the 7th),” a story of west Michigan’s urban Native community and two people’s journey to Standing Rock, and again in 2021 for the four-part documentary series, “Shaping Narratives,” a focus on how to reshape colonial narratives imposed upon Indigenous people.

He said in the height of Standing Rock, a lot of things changed for him but mostly his direction in why he is an educator.

“I began to really look at the visual rhetoric of the ‘Indian’,” he said.

In 2021, Sutton published “The Deconstruction of Chief Blackhawk: A Critical Analysis of Mascots and the Visual Rhetoric of the Indian,” an in-depth analysis of the social phenomena of the National Hockey League’s Chicago Blackhawks’ mascot, Chief Blackhawk.

It was the first of many future works providing an Indigenous perspective, “to the issue for representation and identity.” Sutton gives a historical overview of the U.S. government’s relations with Native Peoples, and examines the ethical and moral consequences of the continued use of disparaging Indigenous imagery for professional sports mascots.

Sutton said dominant white society continues to rely on the “Indian” as the measure of American identity, implied through pop culture, books, advertisements, shop signs, terminology, and even children’s toys and games.

Sutton uses the mascot imagery of Chicago’s hockey team to illustrate the damage racial stereotypes hold within contemporary America. The ongoing perception of Native Americans contributes to negative expectations, and provokes racism, he said, which has ultimately led to higher incarceration rates, and higher murder rates for Native Americans who also encounter high discrimination and hate crimes and experience other negative impacts, such as health and education disparities, Sutton said.

Colonizers created characterization to reduce the association and imagery of North America’s first people to a monolith portrayal of how they see “the Indian” to isolate Native American Peoples from the general society, he said.

“The ramifications of colonial control of Indigenous agency has been profound on the identity of Native Peoples,” Sutton said.

In ongoing resistance of sports mascots depicting harmful Indigenous stereotypes, Sutton collected more than 13,000 signatures on the platform, change.com “as one voice to tell the Chicago Blackhawks that it’s time to remove the Chief Blackhawk mascot.”

He said Indigenous stereotypes work to promote, justify, and normalize inequity, reifying notions of presumed biological difference.

Currently Sutton’s works-in-progress include several books analyzing contemporary Indigenous identity through the commodification of Native culture.

He is also working on other documentary projects about Indian Residential Boarding Schools in the United States, which was halted when First Nations officials in Canada announced the unmarked mass graves re-discovered on the grounds of a former residential boarding school in Kamloops, British Columbia.

He joked that he “isn’t sure” exactly why he does what he does, but he knows that the truth is something that continues to drive his pursuit of answering his own questions, because it “needed to be done.”

“How do we retain our identity in the age of blood quantum, and cigar shop-Indians?” he said. “I am on the path of trying to understand that myself.”

Sutton said he hopes readers of his book, or other publications will have questions that they will dive into, to better understand the complex, and dark history of how Native Americans have historically and contemporary represented in white America.