TRAVERSE CITY — Aanzhihkwe Angela Teeple grew up loving science.

From a young age, her curious motivation would lead her to blaze a trail in the field of STEM — science, technology, engineering and math.

Anishinaabek Neighbors The Traverse City Record-Eagle highlights profiles of Anishinaabek neighbors of the region.

Teeple, now 26, is a nuclear engineer experienced in criticality safety analysis and radiation health physics with a passion for environmental law and Indigenous natural resource law. She currently serves as a water contamination researcher, Indigenous law consultant, and nuclear effects analyst for the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center.

As part of the seven-member team that analyzes nuclear effects on aircraft, environments, and personnel for the Air Force — Teeple directs analyses, and manages Department of Defense software that handles critical nuclear data.

Teeple is also the lead for the Indigenous Barrier Analysis Group for the entire Air Force that “identifies obstacles Indigenous people in the Air Force face and creates initiatives that combat these found barriers.”

It’s always been clear what she’s wanted to do, Teeple said, but humbly, never knew it would lead to where she is today.

“I found my passion in engineering and physics by grade nine,” she said, and it’s since been a path of trying to discover unanswered questions informed by a deep understanding of how tools and technologies are best suited to balance her cultural identity.

Teeple hails from Gnoozhekaaning, a citizen of the Bay Mills Indian Community, but grew up moving around the country, because her father was in the Coast Guard.

“I have the warmest memories of coming back to the community every summer,” she said, and that helped lay a foundation of “home.”

Her work has earned more than seven accolades, and she was recently awarded “the most promising engineer or scientist” award by the American Indian Science and Engineering Society, a national nonprofit organization focused on the representation of Indigenous peoples of North America and the Pacific Islands in STEM studies and careers.

In 2017, she performed neutron activation analysis on six sites she knew her community got their drinking water from. Her findings showed contaminants not previously known since federal water testing only detects specific constituents.

NAA indicates the full spectrum of elements in a sample, she explained, the process allows discrete sampling of elements as it disregards the chemical form of a sample, and focuses solely on its nucleus.

Teeple said she found elements in the water that Bay Mills was using for drinking water she was not expecting, and the discovery left unanswered questions of how sovereign nations pursue clean water when contamination is detected.

This led her to earn her master’s of legal studies in Indigenous People’s law and policy, that now accompany her double bachelor’s degrees in mechanical and nuclear engineering.

With a background in research, and in Indigenous law, she now provides NAA testing and natural resource law mentoring for sovereign nations across the U.S. Teeple said because water laws and policies are convoluted, it’s difficult especially on tribal lands.

Sample collection and analysis are done by Teeple herself, who fully funds the project solely based on donations and sales she makes at her Etsy site, Teepletinkerings.

“It’s much harder to get clean water on tribal lands,” she said, which is why she works pro-bono for all sovereign nations.

Cultivating carefully attuned relationships with the land has been critical to Native existence for millennia.

Teeple said it is important for her as an Anishinaabek, to incorporate those cultural teachings into her work and practices.

Her goal is to help all sovereign nations in the country, by pursuing her insatiable curiosity that continues to motivate her on the path to answers.