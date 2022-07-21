TRAVERSE CITY — The teachings, history, and culture of Anishinaabek can be found in the names of the Anishinaabek Peoples.
Giiwedin Shawandase, 21, has found home in his name on the path of reclaiming his Kitchi Wiikwedong Anishinaabe identity.
Giiwedin, or “northwinds,” reflect on his ancestral homelands of northern Michigan, a strength he said has helped him find his voice.
The Kalamazoo resident’s lived experience has been an arduous path, growing up in foster care, and battling mental health issues. He now uses his voice to speak out against the injustices he and many other Native Americans continue to face.
“I want my words to be impactful,” Shawandase said.
His social media platform on TikTok garnered over 400,000 views on videos about MMIW (Missing and Murdered Indigenous women, girls and Two-Spirit), LGBTQIA2-plus (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and/or Questioning, Intersex, Asexual, and Two-Spirit), and other issues faced in the Anishinaabek communities of Michigan.
He said the platform allows him to spread information and awareness to people who may not understand the issues such as mentioned above.
The road to reaching his voice began at the age of 12 when he was placed into foster care because of a brain injury his father experienced as a young adult that left him unable to care for Shawandase fully after his parent’s separation. He shortly lived in the care of his mother, but endured sexual violence at the hands of a family member, he said.
Shawandase said it was a lot to deal with at a young age, experiencing the trauma of what he went through, but especially after being placed into a foster care residence to address his mental health.
Shawandase came out at the age of 12, but was unaware of the social understanding of transgender people, and at the time, the medical community referred to him as having “gender identity dysmorphia.”
“I always felt there were two people fighting in my head,” Shawandase said, “for a young person to go through that with no understanding was very hard.”
Luckily, his close relationship with his father, and his father being very supportive in his transition helped him navigate his understanding of his identity.
“He was always there, the best he could be,” Shawandase said, “I am so thankful for him.”
In 2016, The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services invited Shawandase to speak on behalf of the LGBTQIA2S-plus youth who experience foster care.
He advocated for better treatment of marginalized children in foster care at several summits across different states.
“I could not stand silent after witnessing and experiencing years of physically, emotional, and sexual abuse in the foster care facilities,” he said.
Shawandase said he hoped to be a voice for those who felt voiceless, or those who were not able to speak for themselves.
According to 2020 Kids Count Data Center, a project of the Annie E. Casey Foundation, eight in 1,000 children in foster care are confirmed by Child Protective Services as victims of maltreatment. Nearly one in five of these children were physically abused, 9 percent were sexually abused, and 6 percent were emotionally abused.
Data shows that LGBTQIA2S-plus experiencing foster care are overrepresented, and statistically, they are “more likely to experience discrimination, abuse, neglect and the risk of harm.”
At the age of 17, Shawandase said he was fortunate to be released from foster care, because from there, it opened the path of healing through reconnecting to his Anishinaabek culture and family that he grew up absent from.
“I recently came back to my homelands, and it was an experience I have been searching for my entire life,” he said.
Shawandase said he has no plans of slowing down, he plans to continue to use his social media platform with more than 16,000 active followers to bring attention to the injustices going on today.
“The more I learn about myself, the clearer I understand my purpose for community,” he said. “My strength comes from within my name, and the seven generations of ancestors who fought for me to be here.”
