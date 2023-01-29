TRAVERSE CITY — The basketball court is a familiar place for 16-year-old Darius Lopez; his dedication finds him there daily, even when he’s not playing for his team.
Sticking to it everyday means he’s on the court after school, even when it gets tough. That’s important for Lopez, he said, because hard work and determination are values he applies to everything he does.
Basketball is more than just the sport, he said.
“I strive to better myself everyday in everything,” he said, and the courts reflect his perseverance through mind over matter.
Though Lopez is humble in his game, the stand-out sophomore of Suttons Bay High School is continuously acknowledged for his academic achievements, currently holding a GPA of 3.646, and previously won “Freshman of the Year” in 2022 for JV Basketball.
This season, Lopez joined the Varsity Basketball team as both a point guard and shooting guard.
“I am proud of all of the accomplishments the team has made together,” said Lopez. “In the game, we always have each other’s backs.”
Earlier this month, he was recognized when he earned a spot to represent team Michigan in the North American Indigenous Games (NAIG) for this year.
Among three other citizens of the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians, Lopez is among 16 (four alternate) Anishinaabek from six sovereign nations in Michigan to play for the 19U Men’s Basketball Team.
“I am excited for this opportunity,” Lopez said. “It is a great feeling to represent Michigan.”
The North American Indigenous Games happen every four years, this year will bring together more than 5,000 athletes, coaches and team staff from more than 756 Sovereign Indigenous Nations to showcase the best of North America’s Indigenous athletes.
Athletes compete in 16 different sports, that include three traditional Indigenous sports; Canoe/Kayak, Box Lacrosse, and 3D Archery. Lopez and his team will travel from Michigan to Nova Scotia, Canada, where the games are located across Kjipuktuk (Halifax), Dartmouth, and Millbrook First Nations.
Whether it’s stickball, games of endurance or chance, and ceremonial games, Indigenous people throughout the world have been playing games since creation, including the Anishinaabek of Michigan.
Lopez said as a child, he played football, hockey, and soccer. After he moved back to Suttons Bay in the third grade, he soon found himself on the basketball court as well.
“I began playing basketball in the fourth grade, and since then it has really just taken off,” he said.
Over the years his love for the game grew on the basketball court, and Lopez began to spend more time at his tribe’s StrongHeart center, where his coaches encouraged his dedication.
The support from his community, family, and friends also encourages Lopez to continue reaching his goals, he said, adding it has been a humbling experience to know so many root for his success.
In his community of the GTB Anishinaabek, Lopez earned his ceremonial name as Mushka-Negig-Aninee, or Red Otter Man and comes from the Amik indoodem, or Beaver Clan — an identity he said he is proud to carry.
For the foreseeable future, Lopez will continue to play basketball, and challenge himself in new ways everyday — for him this means maintaining his grades in school, and being connected within his community.
“It is all a balancing act, but I am up for it,” said Lopez.
After high school, Lopez wants to bring his game to the university level, he said.
“I would like to play and attend academically at any university ... I would like to go to either Michigan State University or University of Michigan.”
Though he is humble enough to state he doesn’t think he would make either team, Lopez is surely going have a bright future on and off the basketball court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.