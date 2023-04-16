TRAVERSE CITY — Rooted relatives, as Carmen Harrington Bartholomew refers to plants, “are deserving of respect as much as you and I.”
Before colonization, Anishinaabe-mshkiki, or plant medicine, was strongly embedded in the Great Lakes region but centuries of genocide and assimilation changed that in many tribes, including the Anishinaabek.
Bartholomew is Baawating Anishinaabe from the Sault Tribe of Chippewa Indians. She currently lives on the homelands of the Waganakising Odawa with her husband and son.
Her passion is making plant knowledge more available to the Anishinaabek community.
“I’m committed to being of service to anyone who wants to learn,” she said.
Growing up, Bartholomew understood she was Anishinaabek, but said she was starved of traditional knowledge.
“What my family did possess, they were very closed-mouthed about it and we never discussed it openly,” she said.
As she got older, Bartholomew began to question when Catholicism replaced generational tradition and culture in her family.
“It was like starting from scratch trying to reclaim who I am as an Anishinaabe kwe.”
When she became pregnant with her daughter, Bartholomew said she “pulled back and thought about the life I wanted her to know.” She knew she wanted her daughter to have a strong identity of where she comes from.
Devastatingly she lost her daughter during the pregnancy, causing her to look for healing through herbal and plant knowledge.
“Reconnecting to our ancestral knowledge and stories was something that helped me to cope with the grief I felt after losing her,” Bartholomew said.
For years she has continuously worked to learn traditional Anishinaabe-mshkiki, going through a lot of trial and error, she said.
The uses of plants are often woven into their names in Anishinaabemowin, she said.
“There’s so much understanding of the land and water through the language.”
While some plants can create life-sustaining food, other plants provide life-saving medicine — some long forgotten, others in plain sight.
Bartholomew points to many misunderstood plants, including plantain, stinging nettle, and yarrow, often looked at as “problems or pesky weeds.”
“But our medicines surround us all of the time, waiting for us to reconnect,” she said.
By asking a plant’s permission to use it, a person acknowledges both what it provides and who it’s used for, she said.
“Plants have spirit, and using plants means knowing them personally — using their names,” Bartholomew said.
Many Anishinaabek plant names are lost in their communities, many were never recorded before the plight of residential boarding schools that ripped generational knowledge from families.
“It haunts me to know that,” Bartholomew said.
In the passing weeks, she prepared for the weeks ahead to cultivate traditional Anishinaabek and other medicinal plants on her homestead.
Just last year, Bartholomew cultivated and harvested hundreds of sage plants, an important medicine for closed-practices of Native American culture. Then she donated every plant to her community, she said.
“I want our medicines to be back in the homes and hands of those who need them,” she said. “It is my biggest joy to do this.”
Along with these practices, Bartholomew harvests in treaty territory, careful to be respectful of her rooted relatives by never taking more than a few, and never where there isn’t abundance.
Because much has changed and been taken from Indigenous people in the last two centuries, Bartholomew explained that bridging the past with the present may be a key for the future generations. In the changing season, Bartholomew said she is constantly growing and evolving as someone who works with plant medicines. She opens her homestead to the Anishinaabek community as a safe place to learn and grow, both figuratively and literally.
She prays to the plant, asking to help her help others who are in need in the community.
“It’s vital to show respect, to continue our relationship with our rooted relations.”
