GRAND RAPIDS — Native American students in higher education comprise about 1 percent of the U.S undergraduate population and less than 1 percent of the graduate population.
According to 2020 data from the Postsecondary National Policy Institute, Indigenous Peoples face much lower rates of enrollment, completion/degree attainment, while at the same time facing much higher rates of college challenges, like displacement from community/family, culture, finances and resources.
To break down the barriers that affect Native students at Grand Valley State University, Native American Student Initiative Coordinator Belinda Lin Bardwell creates spaces that help students not only succeed in academics but connect to a larger support network in the greater Grand Rapids area.
In 2018, Bardwell with GVSU conducted in-house data collection which had 140 participants that self-identified as Native American students enrolled in colleges/universities across Michigan.
The data showed that some of the biggest barriers participants faced were lack of mentorship, inclusion at colleges and universities, financial and cultural support.
Bardwell said that self-identification plays a key role not only in success in academics but an overall connection to the community.
She said the data helped her and the university identify where students needed support and the programs to be implemented that will help to carry out cultural and academic compliance.
Bardwell, a citizen of The Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians said that path that led her to the position of advocating and working for Native American college students came from her own coming-to story of obtaining her degree from GVSU.
“In high school I had a counselor tell me that I would never get in anywhere other than GRCC,” she said. After enrolling in a semester at Grand Rapids Community College, she cycled through years of dropping out and going to school.
Many of the barriers that Bardwell faced from years of attempts and failure, frustration, and isolation as a single, and full time working mother going back and forth from GVSU and University of North Florida are preventable for Native American students in college, she said.
“I had no sense of community, and was faced with so much,” Bardwell said. “All of my success is from 18 years of struggle and years of the Native American Advisory Committee pushing advocacy for Indigenous students at GVSU.”
In 2013 after serving for 11 years working for the Native American Education Program at Grand Rapids Public Schools, Bardwell dec- ided the best way to graduate with a bachelor’s degree was to obtain pursue liberal studies. She graduated in 2014 and said she had absolutely no ambition to continue her education.
But during her last year of college, she connected with a faculty member who guided and mentored her until graduation, pushing the idea of entering a master’s degree program.
“I thought, more school? No thanks,” Bardwell said. After graduation though, she went on to apply for the Master’s of Public Administration program and was denied, at first, because of her low grades and many dropouts from both GVSU and UONF.
Luckily, a faculty member took interest in Bardwell’s coming-to story and fought for her to be admitted into the program at GVSU.
In that year between graduating and starting her graduate in 2015, Bardwell said she kept going to school, taking several classes, and learning as much as she could. In the last year of her two-year program, Bardwell served as a graduate assistant, and project coordinator for a Gi-gikinomaagemin Oral History project focusing on the great Grand Rapids area.
Bardwell’s work at GVSU originally was contracted through the Division of Inclusion and Equity to research the needs and barriers of Indigenous college students in Michigan and has organically moved since into directly working with students.
From her research, Bardwell has created an in-house data report which has helped highlight the areas where students feel they need the most support, academically, but also in their lives.
Programs created such as the Mno’chigewin: Native Student Success Program and Nwiijkiwenh Mentorship Program are dedicated to decolonizing resources available to Indigenous students on campus or in the greater Grand Rapids area, Bardwell said.
“It’s important to build a network and keep Indigenous Peoples in higher education,” Bardwell said that these programs serve to connect students not only to people in professions but also back to their culture and community.
“A lot of our students have questions about themselves as Native Americans, many of them struggle from what colonization has left, with many of us separated from traditions and cultures,” Bardwell said.
Along with directly working with students, she has also taken on projects to bridge the Anishinaabek perspective on the campus. Bardwell has helped co-create biology classes in the past that brought on Indigenous scientists and spoken in front of classes to discuss Anishiinaabe history and contemporary issues.
Her work continues to focus on getting the next generation involved, she said.
For Bardwell, working in higher education means creating what she felt was needed while she was a college student. She said her place is generating resources, and opportunities for Indigenous students to be “100 percent authentically themselves”
For Native Americans enrolled or looking to go into higher education, Bardwell encourages them to seek more information on the programs at: https://www.gvsu.edu/oma/native-american-student-engagement-resources-50.htm
