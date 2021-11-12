Editor’s Note: For Native American Heritage Month, the Traverse City Record-Eagle is highlighting profiles of Anishinaabek neighbors of the region.
TRAVERSE CITY — There are many words to describe Anishinaabe kwe, Krystina John — smart, humble, ambitious, but none seem to quite fully encapsulate the disposition of what makes this Harvard student, single mother, and entrepreneur so gravitating.
John, 34, was born and raised on the sovereign lands of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa in northern Wisconsin. She moved to Michigan when she was 10 years old and grew up in a strong matriarchal family, which she said helped shape who she is today.
After discovering she was going to become a teen mom, John said that she had no plans of going the college route until she read an article that stated a parent’s education level affects the likelihood of the child pursuing higher education.
That moment was a pivot in how John wanted to lead by example for her daughter. She said that a college degree wasn’t necessarily the end goal, but she wanted to show her daughter perseverance and dedication in achieving goals.
So she enrolled at Northwestern Michigan College. Looking back, John said she wasn’t sure what degree to pursue, so she treated college as a part-time job while working full-time as a waitress. But she enjoyed learning, so she kept taking classes, so much, in fact, John stated, she has roughly 200 credits.
After earning an associate degree, John gained years of experience working in accounting and Human Resources within the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa and Chippewa Indians. She became intrigued with the legalities of tribal sovereignty, which lead her to set a new goal. With her passion for accounting, law, and human resources, she set out to become a tribal employment lawyer.
She started attending Harvard University — Extension School in June of 2018, where she studies Business Administration but focuses on her minor in legal studies. This will prepare her for Harvard Law School. John then hopes to “help all tribes in unifying human resources policies and laws and fluidity that comes along with the ever-changing societal norms.”
John pays for the private Ivy League education out-of-pocket by selling her beadwork jewelry and working full time. She’s been beading since she was 8, and her artwork is a mixture of traditional Anshinaabek florals and woodland art, and modern-day designs and logos.
“My community has always been really supportive in my beadwork, but even more so since I let the cat out of the bag about paying for Harvard,” John said.
But Harvard isn’t the only identifier for John. She said that the Ivy League university was a personal ambition, essentially a check-mark item, that she wanted to achieve to feed her need of being intrigued by many passions.
The multi-faceted student also is known for her passion project of helping others budget and get out of debt. She paid off $75,000 of debt in 30 months while cash-flowing thousands of dollars for Harvard classes.
And she’s not quite sure where the future will lead her, but said that she really enjoys meeting new people and listening to their stories.
“I picture myself as the only waitress on Route 66 with a Harvard law degree and a beehive hairdo, calling everyone ‘Hun,’” John laughed in a playful but confirming tone.
Referencing Native American Heritage Month, John said if there’s one thing she would like her non-Native American neighbors to understand, it is the importance of spreading awareness of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, the thousands of unmarked graves of boarding school children, and cultural appropriation.
“The one thing I want people to realize about Indigenous people is that we are still here. We are more than the casinos and the government-forced pedigree,” John said. “We are so many things, but most importantly, we are the echoes of resilience and hope made flesh.”
