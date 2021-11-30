TRAVERSE CITY — Generations of Anishinaabek traditions and teachings traveled through oral storytelling since time immemorial.
It is a foundation of the culture, and for filmmaker Ishkwaazhe Shane McSauby, it’s a huge part of his Kitchi Wiikwedong Odawa identity.
Growing up in Grand Rapids, McSauby said he was obsessed with film and movies really played a huge role in his childhood. During the weekends, his father would take him to the theater during matinees and it was there that McSauby said he found himself immersed in the love of storytelling on the screen.
The path of coming to honor both traditional and contemporary roles in storytelling was a long process for McSauby, stating that his passion for filmmaking is deeply rooted in his community and the land.
He began his dedication to the art during his junior year in high school when he enrolled in a filmmaking class. While he was learning the basics of writing screenplays and directing, he also was beginning to reconnect with his Anishinaabek culture.
“My first time smudging with our sacred medicines wasn’t until I was a teenager enrolled in a youth culture and language program,” McSauby said.
“I hold those memories very close to me.”
He said those formative years impacted him and that he began to see Indigenous representation differently in film and media. This pushed him to hold onto that space for Anishinaabek storytelling through pursuing film.
McSauby went on to graduate from Grand Valley State University in 2015 and a year after obtaining his bachelor’s of arts in video and film production, he was selected to participate in Sundance Institute’s 2016 Native Filmmaker’s Lab.
There he received guidance from esteemed creative advisors Jen Gerber (“The Revival”); Reinaldo Marcus Green (“King Richard,” “Monsters and Men”); Andrew Okpeaha MacLean (“Sikumi,” “On the Ice”); Cara Marcous (“On the Ice”) and Blake Pickens (“The Land”).
After his fellowship, in collaboration with the Sundance Institute Native Filmmaker’s Lab, McSauby received grant funding for his first short-film, “Mino Bimaadiziwin.”
The film is described by the Vancouver International Film Festival review as “a story about identity, beyond one’s physical appearance or gender, and the aspects of one’s self that are formed in one’s earliest years and experiences that some reject or lose touch with. Native traditions instill beauty and history, focusing on learning through community.”
McSauby said that the film came from an act of inspiration in the long process of reclaiming his culture and identity. He, at the time, said he was being challenged in the way he thought about decolonization, and his role in having control of how he told an Anishinaabe narrative in filmmaking.
Since originally debuting in 2017, “Mino Bimaadiziwin” has been featured at over 20 film festivals and been nominated for numerous awards including for Best Short Film at several film festivals across the United States.
Shortly after, McSauby was accepted into NYU Tisch School of the Arts, where he is currently working on his masters of fine arts in writing and directing.
In his first year as a graduate student, McSauby went on to release “Nimkii,” a short, silent film featuring a young Native American girl in New York City that uncovers her superpowers rooted in Anishinaabek culture.
In addition to showing contemporary representation of Indigenous peoples, McSauby said that, moving forward in his film career, he would like to focus on Indigenous futurism — the possibility of what a world could be post-colonialism.
“The idea of a world where settler colonialism has been completely abolished, and land is returned to Indigenous people, and we use our traditional teachings to build a new world — one that completely lives in harmony with the natural world, one where we actively choose to return to our original instructions and where capitalism no longer holds us back from doing so,” McSauby said.
He went on to say that Anishnaabek aren’t just people of the past so representation matters and can be important in giving people and community empowerment.”
McSauby said he’s not sure where his filmmaking will lead him.
He took time off during the pandemic to focus on his mental health and in that time joined in efforts for Black Liberation in New York City, went to the front lines of the Line 3 pipeline protest. He connected with different communities and said he learned the importance of mutual aid.
“Seeing the fragility of the systems currently occupying the U.S has really opened my eyes of who I want to be as an Anshinaabe and also as a filmmaker,” McSauby said.
The power of community is important.
“Long after these systems crumble, our communities will still be here and we will still take care of each other,” McSauby said.
His inspiration comes from giving back empowerment to Anishinaabek communities, he said, adding that seeing what the films mean to the people is at the heart of why he makes them.
In the future McSauby said he will be guided by “truly what I love to do, not just filmmaking but being a part of a community and growing those connections with the land and the people.”
Both of McSauby’s short films, “Mino Bimaadiziwin” and “Nimkii” can be viewed at vimeo.com
