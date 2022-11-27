GREILICKVILLE — Andrea Slater loves all animals, especially cats.
Slater started The Munchkins’ Mission out of her apartment after discovering two abandoned kittens in a barn in 2013.
Three years later, in 2016, she said her Suttons Bay business was granted 501©3 status as a nonprofit.
“This is like the mafia — once you’re in, you’re in,” she said.
Her formal title is president, founder and adoption coordinator for Munchkins’ Mission.
The reality is “it’s pretty much a one-woman show these days,” she said.
Recently, her nonprofit received a lot of attention because of an animal abuse case in Leelanau County, her home county.
A 51-year-old Grawn woman abandoned 29 cats outside of the VCA Animal Hospital in October, according to previous Record-Eagle reporting. Two weeks later, Slater stepped in and took in 13 of the 29 cats. She lovingly referred to them as her “baker’s dozen.”
Slater said she’s seen many other cases of cat abandonment in the area, but they usually don’t receive the same amount of publicity because the number of cats isn’t as high.
“There is a lot of abandonment,” she said. “It’s not always talked about.”
Sometimes, Slater said, she feels frustrated when people try to defend pet owners who abandon their animals. In her opinion, if someone is unable to take care of their pet, they need to call the Humane Society and reach out for help.
These problems with people leaving their pets outside animal hospitals or nonprofit organizations in the area are nothing new.
“It’s been going on for years,” Slater said. “Dogs get dumped, too; it’s not just strictly cats.”
In Michigan, the intentional abuse and neglect of animals is a felony, and is punishable by as much as four years in prison.
“There are consequences to this,” she said. “They’re supposed to be lifetime pets.”
After realizing the systemic issues with pet abandonment in Northern Michigan, Slater said she researched “trap, neuter, return” — also known as TNR — and how it can help protect cats.
TNR sometimes gets a bad rap, though, she said. Slater remembered providing a public interview over Zoom about TNR and having someone reach out to her afterward to say that the lives of songbirds are on her hands because she releases cats into nature after they are spayed and neutered.
“I’m like ‘OK, what am I supposed to do?’” she said she thought to herself. “Cats have been living with us for 2,000 years.”
On The Munchkins’ Mission Facebook page, she noted that declines in the number of birds and wildlife also can be caused by habitat loss, urbanization, pollution and environmental degradation.
Slater said she sometimes thinks about quitting, but she can’t.
On average, she estimates that she gets about five hours of sleep a night. Between commuting an hour each way to work and taking cats and kittens to the vet nearly every day, she doesn’t have much time to do anything else.
But she said she wouldn’t have it any other way.
“Anybody can be somebody,” Slater said. “I just chose to be (this) somebody.”
