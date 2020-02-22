BEAR LAKE — Four Amish children who were driving home from school in a horse-drawn buggy were hit by a person attempting to pass them, officials say.
The children, who range in age from 7 to 13, were traveling west on Nine Mile Road in Manistee County at about 3:30 p.m. and came up to the crest of a hill, said Michigan State Police Trooper David Skorka.
The vehicle had pulled out to pass the buggy when the driver saw another car coming in the east bound lane, he said.
The car jerked back over and sideswiped the buggy before taking off, Skorka said. A witness called 911, he said.
Police have not identified a suspect but are looking for a small, tan SUV similar to a Jeep, he said.
The vehicle has damage on its right side.
None of the children were injured in the incident, he said, adding that it is legal for children to drive a buggy on public roads.
Several Amish families have settled near Bear Lake and Kaleva since mid-2018. They’ve built homes, a couple of small schoolhouses and a church, traveling between them in their traditional horse-drawn buggies.
Neighbors were afraid the newcomers would get hit by traffic as drivers were not used to seeing the buggies on the road.
After a local citizen started the Signs for Safety group, the Manistee County Road Commission purchased and installed 18 standard horse and buggy signs at a cost of about $6,200.
“We did the best we could with putting up all the signs over there,” said Annie Hooghart, road commission board member. “Hopefully they catch the person.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.