ONEKAMA — Jaylee Brown is looking forward to receiving emails. Lots and lots of emails. The more the better, she said, as long as they’re coming from students she helped get into college.
“I’ve always loved helping people, so the fact that I could help the school that I went to, help kids decide what they want to do with their future, I mean, that’s huge!”
Brown, 25, just signed on for her second year of AmeriCorps-sponsored work as a college advisor for high school students here and in Bear Lake.
Many, she said, will be the first in their families to continue their education after graduation and so the application process can seem daunting.
But the financial aid paperwork, the deadlines, the college application essays and the mysterious acceptance process are no match for Brown, who has a degree in community health education — plus an abundance of enthusiasm, said her boss, Tim Ervin, of the Michigan College Access Network.
He calls Brown a “superhero.”
“In many cases, she’s the bridge between an uncertain high school senior and their path to post-secondary education,” Ervin said. “She makes things fun.”
Filling out a Free Application for Federal Financial Aid, for example, is a lot more fun when you do it at an evening FAFSA Fiesta party, munching on tacos and nachos, and sharing the experience with your classmates and their parents.
Or buying a ticket to a Christmas Break Scholarship raffle, with winners getting money for college tuition.
Brown organized both these events, which she said are intended to help further her goal for Bear Lake and OneKama high schools — to have every high school senior to be admitted to college or other post-secondary training program, have a job or sign up for the military.
“We need to change the culture,” Brown said. “We need every student, parent, teacher, adviser, school administrator and Board of Trustee member to support a positive post-secondary culture for every student.”
Brown graduated from Onekama High School in 2012, and she said things have changed for the better in the past seven years. There are more resources for students and more attention paid to academics.
Her favorite is “Decision Day,” a way to recognize a student’s choice of college, and acceptance, that goes beyond star athletes.
“Decision day is super cool,” Brown said. “You always hear about athletes announcing where they’re going to college, and there’s a lot of excitement around that, but giving all students that same opportunity, that same attention. Well, I think that’s great. Especially in small schools like Bear Lake and Onekama.”
Brown recalls being 18, a new graduate, and on her way to college.
“I remember saying, ‘I’m never coming back.’ A lot of people my age have that same idea. But nothing is quite like being in your home town. Having all those connections. And putting them to good use.”
