TRAVERSE CITY — American Red Cross officials need to boost their roster of community volunteers after the COVID-19 pandemic diminished those at the ready.
The Northern Michigan Chapter of the nationwide nonprofit has dozens of openings for needed volunteers across each of its 28 counties in the northern Lower Peninsula and eastern Upper Peninsula. The agency also hopes to fill several vacant advisory board positions, officials said.
"Everything is really done by volunteers," said Cathy Anthofer-Fialon, the chapter's executive director.
The American Red Cross employs three people to provide services to the chapter's large geographic territory, though a variety of services are offered both in person and virtually.
"We do a lot with very little," Anthofer-Fialon said.
Many of the chapter's long-standing volunteers are more than 65 years old and with the worldwide pandemic, opted to step back from their efforts in the interest of their own health. Many of those past volunteers do not plan to return, she said.
Meghan Lehman, spokesperson for American Red Cross Michigan Region, said there are wide-ranging volunteer options for those who wish to contribute to their community's well-being.
"Partnering with local fire departments, Red Cross Disaster Action Team volunteers connect with families by video or phone call to provide emotional support, emergency financial assistance and information to help families begin to recover. They also delivers supplies, respond to fire scenes and more," she said.
There currently are about 130 volunteers within the Northern Michigan Chapter, Lehman said, and last year those volunteers assisted 75 families across the territory's 28 counties.
"The work of the Red Cross is powered by 90 percent volunteers, making volunteering with the Red Cross unique in many ways. Volunteers do real, meaningful work, including taking on leadership roles," she said.
Anthofer-Fialon said the agency offers five lines of services: support for armed forces families, disaster response, international services for refugees, blood collection and community leadership.
She said the advisory board positions will offer opportunities to improve the nonprofit's line of services to the community.
"It's not a huge time commitment, but you make a real difference," Anthofer-Fialon said.
Those interested in a volunteer role can visit www.redcross.org/volunteer online, while those who want to learn more about open advisory board posts can send an email to cathleen.anthoferfia@redcross.org.
