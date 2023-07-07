TRAVERSE CITY — Since 2010 the History Channel’s popular “American Pickers” television series has shown viewers that every antique has a story.
The cast returns to northern Michigan in July to mine local legacies stashed in barns, attics and garages.
The reality show follows picker brothers Mike and Robbie Wolfe and Danielle Colby in their hunt for rare items, forgotten relics and the interesting people who treasure what others long ago discarded.
The cast filmed in Michigan several times over the years, most recently in 2022.
“We had such a great response last time that we wanted to hit the state again – and hit it hard, especially northern Michigan” said series associate producer Joshua Kerlin. “We want to give them the chance to show off their collections.”
The show currently seeks leads from area individuals, but not stores, flea markets, auction businesses or any entity open to the public.
“What makes a great find is a collection that has generations of history, like a pedal bike handed down from a grandfather,” Kerlin said. “Something that gives you a feel for the family lineage, passion and people.”
The cast hunt “rusty gold” for clients, their personal collections and shops. Mike’s Antique Archaeology destination stores in Le Claire, Iowa, and Nashville, Tennessee, is dubbed Home of American Pickers.
Mike and Robbie Wolfe began their fascination with picking as children, according to their biographies.
Mike was known to log 60,000 miles on the road annually in the early days of establishing his antique enterprise.
While Mike has 24 seasons of “American Pickers” to his credit, he can’t match the picking years of Walt and Susan Feiger. The couple has 57 years of antiquing under their belt. The Feigers operate Old Barn Antiques on Old Mission Peninsula where they have three floors of vintage treasures, maybe a million, Susan said. The veteran picker said she chased the treasures down and sometimes went to auctions to amass their collection.
“Things have value that most people don’t know about, like an old wooden box” she said.
“American Pickers” captures the educational aspect of antiquing which the couple share. Whether vintage clothing or old tools or other relics, antiques bring us close to history.
“It’s fascinating to learn how they were used,” Susan said. “Take a telephone, a young child would not even recognize it.”
If interested in being featured in an episode, send your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 646-493-2184.
Kerlin said promising leads will be visited by American Pickers’ scouts. The cast makes the final decision on selections. Filming and air dates for the Michigan episode are yet to be determined.
American Pickers is produced by A&E Television Networks in collaboration with Cineflix Media.
