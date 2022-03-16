TRAVERSE CITY — Grand Traverse County commissioners will take a look at the county’s property disposal policy at today’s March 16 regular meeting.
A memo in the meeting packet from county Administrator Nate Alger outlines several options that could be taken to transfer ownership of Twin Lakes Park from the county to Long Lake Township, where it is located.
One option adds wording to the property disposal policy to state it does not apply to property that is being transferred to another municipality that will maintain its intended use. As currently written, the policy does not apply to non-county-owned property or property owned by the county land bank.
Another option includes transferring ownership of the property to the county land bank, with negotiations then taking place between the township and the land bank, according to the memo.
Or the county could keep the park, which is something the county Parks and Recreation Department board has said it is in favor of.
“My sense is that the disposal policy had more to do with the selling of a property rather than the transfer of a property,” said county Commissioner Penny Morris, who represents Long Lake Township. “What we’re doing is amending it to reflect transfer from government to government.”
Discussion of the transfer of the 175-acre county-owned park was prompted by a proposal from Long Lake Township Supervisor Ron Lemcool asking that the park be given to the township, along with $50,000 per year for four years that would be used for maintenance and upgrades. Lemcool said county taxes paid by township residents to maintain the park could be diverted to the township.
Park income is generated by the rental of Gilbert Lodge for such things as family reunions and weddings, and from dormitories and cabins. A cell tower on the property brings in about $12,000 per year for the county through a 70-year lease.
Lemcool has said that money could also go to the township.
The township proposal includes improvements that would connect the park to Long Lake Township, Green Lake Township and Traverse City through a trail system; a fishing pier; mountain-biking track; areas for year-round activities; rustic camping facilities, and kitchen and bathroom improvements to Gilbert Lodge.
While descendants of Circuit Court Judge Parm Gilbert, who donated about 75 acres of parkland in the 1940s, have spoken in favor of the township taking over the county park, a couple of people who own acreage surrounding the park have said they are against the transfer as they want the natural and rustic features of the park preserved.
The county Parks and Recreation Commission voted unanimously in December to have the county retain ownership of the park, but the issue came before the county commission several days later. The board voted to continue discussions with the township regarding a transfer of ownership.
The issue was brought forward by Morris and by commissioners Darryl V. Nelson and Brad Jewett. Morris ran a dance studio at the park for many years that is now closed.
Ryan Walsh, interim director of the Parks and Rec Department, said he is concerned about taking $50,000 from its budget, as the park is its only source of year-round income. All of the buildings at the park, including garages and storage sheds, need new roofs over the next five years, as well as gutter systems, with work estimated at $162,000 to $200,000, as previously reported.
Twin Lakes brought in about $55,000 in revenue last year, Walsh has said. That will increase when the improvements are made and a marketing plan is in place.
