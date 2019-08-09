ACME — An Alpena woman was arrested for suspicion of drunken driving in Acme Township.
A cashier at a pizzeria and party store on Holiday Road called for a Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s deputy just after 8 p.m. Tuesday to respond to a reportedly intoxicated woman who locked her keys inside her SUV.
The woman was arrested at 8:45 p.m. for operating while intoxicated and taken to the county jail in Traverse City, records show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.