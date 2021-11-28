MAYFIELD — An Alma man is dead after his vehicle crashed into another in Paradise Township, according to the Michigan State Police.
Todd Schuster, 50, was driving north on South Garfield Road near East Blair Town Hall Road in a Chevrolet Equinox at around 1:10 p.m. Saturday, according to an MSP release. He lost control and slid into oncoming traffic, hitting a vehicle that 71-year-old Terry Pendock, of Kingsley, was driving south.
Paradise Township Fire Rescue personnel extricated Schuster from his vehicle and took him to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, where he was pronounced dead, according to the release. Pendock was treated at the same hospital for a fractured right hand.
The accident is still being investigated and speed is believed to be a factor, according to the MSP.
First responders handled several crashes across Grand Traverse County Saturday and Sunday amid snowy, windy conditions, according to releases from Grand Traverse County Central Dispatch.
