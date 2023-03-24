TRAVERSE CITY — Their season might be over, but the Elk Rapids robotics team made program history last weekend.

By the last day of the FIRST Robotics tournament at Traverse City Central High School, the Robo Herd, Elk Rapids’ robotics team, had a winning record and were confident they would have a shot at the championship, said Matt Carter, a life sciences teacher at Elk Rapids High School who has coached the team for the past eight years.

When they were not chosen for the playoffs, the students were a bit crushed, Carter said. But, as a first alternative, the team held out hope.

“It's like waiting for the text that it's a snow day,” said sophomore Devin Melton. “Like, you just want it to happen. And then it actually happened.”

The Robo Herd was chosen to substitute into the alliance of Traverse City West Senior High’s Titans, Bloomfield Hills High School’s Bionic Black Hawks and Manton High School’s Robotic Rangers when the Robotic Rangers’ robot stopped working at its full capacity.

From there, their alliance won four matches in a row and landed in the finals, where they had to win two out of three matches against the alliance of the Onaway Onabots from Onaway Secondary School, the Cyber Coyotes from Reed City High School and the Boyne City Blaze from Boyne City High School.

After winning the first match, losing the second and experiencing more technical difficulties, the Robo Herd, the Titans, the Bionic Black Hawks and the Robotic Rangers won the tournament, netting Elk Rapids its first tournament win in the 10-year history of their robotics program.

“It didn’t feel real,” Melton said.

The team burst into happy tears and jubilation.

“Almost all of us were screaming,” said Elk Rapids freshman Doug Goethel.

Team robotics programs, like FIRST Robotics and VEX Robotics, have grown immensely as an extracurricular for school-age kids in Michigan. Between FIRST and VEX, there are programs for students of all ages, from elementary to high school.

Robotics competitions typically consist of teams scoring points by making their robots complete tasks, such as picking up and setting down different objects or balancing on platforms. The competition games change every year, and teams need to build their robots and practice with the season’s goals in mind.

At last weekend’s tournament, several local schools won awards for the quality and function of their robots and their teamwork.

The Titans won the tournament’s Quality Award for the high-quality build and functionality of their robot and TC Central's team, the Raptors, won the tournament’s Autonomous Award for their robot’s consistency and reliability when operating autonomously.

Other awardees at the tournament included the Norsemen from Suttons Bay High School, who won the engineering inspiration award; the IronBots from Mancelona High School, who won Industrial Design Award; the AnchorBots from Glen Lake Secondary School who won the Judges’ Award; the Petoskey Paladins of Petoskey High School, who won the Gracious Professionalism Award; and the Steel Sturgeons from the Greenspire School who won the Rookie Inspiration Award.

This was Greenspire’s first robotics competition and the first award for the rookie team.

The Steel Sturgeons will compete at another FIRST Robotics tournament at Lake Superior State University in Sault Ste. Marie on Friday and Saturday. Forty high school teams will compete at that tournament, including Grand Traverse Area Catholic Schools’ team, the Gladiators.

This year’s FIRST Robotics State Championship in Michigan will be held from April 6 to 8 at Saginaw Valley State University. Both the Titans from TC West and the Raptors from TC Central will compete at that tournament, according to a press release from Traverse City Area Public Schools.

The FIRST Robotics Worlds competition will take place shortly after, between April 19 and April 22 in Houston, Texas.

One of the VEX Robotics teams from Benzie Central Schools, the Gassy Cats, received a teamwork award at the VEX Robotics State Championship and qualified for the VEX Robotics World Championship, which will run from April 25 to May 4 this year in Dallas, Texas, according to a press release from the school district.

Three teams from Immaculate Conception elementary school in Traverse City will go to the VEX Robotics World Championship as well, according to a post from the Grand Traverse Area Catholic Schools’ Facebook page.

Because of their performance in another FIRST tournament this season, the Robo Herd will not be going to the FIRST state championship, Carter said. Instead, the Robo Herd is switching focus to recruitment, fundraising, community outreach and passing down valuable knowledge from the graduating seniors to the underclassmen, Carter said.

“Now that we know our season’s done, a lot of the focus is: how do we transfer those skills that the older kids have to the younger kids so we don't lose any of those skills and we continue to build upon the program,” Carter said.