NORTHPORT — Leelanau Township Emergency Services will be staffed with four people around the clock after voters approved an increase in funding.
The tax proposal combined two taxes of 2.2 mills and 0.5 mills already in place that fund operations and equipment for the department and added 0.85 mills for a total of 3.55 mills.
The proposal was approved by Leelanau Township voters on a vote of 679 to 279. The millage is the only source of funding for the department and will bring in $1.563 million in its first year.
Hugh Cook, fire chief, was unavailable for comment.
The department offers Advanced Life Support services after a millage was approved in 2017, but the services are costing more than anticipated, Cook has said.
The increased funding will allow the department to add a fourth duty person to staffing numbers for 24/7 service.
Most of the department's calls are medical and there isn't enough staff for the second ambulance, Cook has said. The extra money will also buy a new fire truck.
Township voters also renewed a 0.4884-mill extra-voted tax for the general fund on a vote of 643 to 419. The tax will bring in $215,122 in its first year.
Leelanau County voters said "yes" to several other tax proposals including two county-wide renewals. Vote totals are unofficial until certified by the Board of Canvassers later this week.
- A 0.320-mill operating tax for Senior Services was renewed on a voted of 6,645 to 1,913. The four-year tax will raise $811,177 in its first year.
- A 0.5-mill tax for roads and highways was renewed on a vote of 7,003 to 1,563. The two-year tax will bring in $1.44 million in its first year.
- Bingham and Suttons Bay townships, 0.5-mill tax for the Suttons Bay Bingham District Library, renewed on a vote of 1,513 to 586. The four-year tax will bring in $252,642 in its first year.
- Centerville Township, a 1.75-mill tax for equipment for fire and ambulance services, approved on a vote of 330 to 105. The two-year tax, which was increased by 0.5 mills from its previous amount, will bring in $199,688 in its first year.
- Cleveland Township, a 2-mill tax for fire and emergency services provided by Cedar Area Fire and Rescue, approved on a vote of 385 to 68. The two-year tax will raise $232,000 in its first year.
- Kasson Township, a 2-mill tax for fire and emergency medical services contracted from the Cedar department, approved on a vote of 373 to 115. The tax will raise $211,247 in its first year.
- Leland Township, a 0.4209-mill tax, renewed for one year on a vote of 554 to 283. The tax will bring in $214,896 in its first year.
- Solon Township, a 2.5-mill tax for fire and ambulance equipment and operation, approved on a vote of 380 to 106. The tax will raise $271,000 in its first year.
