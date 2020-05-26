TRAVERSE CITY — It takes him a minute, but Nate Alger can recall a moment when he wasn’t thinking about work.
“I was up in a tree, looking down into the face of a mother bear with three cubs,” Alger said. “She’d found me. It was ... exciting to say the least.”
Alger was hired as Grand Traverse County’s Administrator in June 2018, and started work July 1 of that year.
Exciting is one way to describe the job’s responsibility, Alger said, though he prefers “challenging” and often even “enjoyable.”
The fourth person to hold the county’s top job in six years, Alger has helped guide county leaders through a thicket of financial and personnel difficulties, following a period of turmoil.
Real progress was being made under Alger’s leadership — the pension liability was being addressed, key management positions had new hires committed to staying long-term and negotiations on most of the 13 employee bargaining units were concluded, the contracts signed.
Then the pandemic hit.
“Its critical we get this right,” Alger said. “I’m from here, I grew up here, my family is here and we owe it to the people of Grand Traverse County to respond, to do what’s best for everyone.”
Alger helped establish the Joint Operations Center — or JOC — to bring together leaders for daily 10 a.m. telephone meetings about COVID-19. The group recently dropped the weekend calls, as reports of new cases diminished, and this week went to Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
“I never like to be the smartest person in the room,” Alger said, of his management style. “I want my circle of influence to be made up of people smarter than me in their chosen area. I want their expertise to be able to draw on.”
His $130,720 contract calls for an annual review, which county commissioners completed Wednesday and unanimously approved a $3,000 raise.
Board Chairman Rob Hentschel, Vice Chairman Ron Clous, Commissioners Brad Jewett, Gordie La Pointe and Sonny Wheelock, Jr. all gave Alger high marks.
“Having worked with six different administrators since joining the BOC, I can tell you that they all had different ways to approach the job,” Wheelock, the longest serving commissioner, said in his written evaluation comments.
“We have been through many stressful and contentious issues in the past, none of which has had the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. Nate’s team approach utilizing the JOC is providing great communication to the BOC and the community,” Wheelock said.
La Pointe said he was especially impressed with Alger’s listening skills and Hentschel said the county was in better financial shape today, under Alger’s leadership, than when he was hired.
“Nate is the fourth administrator I’ve worked with as a commissioner and, while the others were capable, I cannot imagine things running this well under any other leader throughout this pandemic,” Hentschel said.
Commissioner Bryce Hundley said Alger’s tenure so far had been a time for “righting the ship” and he rated Alger as meeting most expectations and exceeding a few, such as making good on commitments and maintaining a good relationship with the board.
Commissioner Betsy Coffia provided the most critical review, noting four areas of Alger’s performance she said needed improvement — all of which were closely tied to decisions made by Hentschel or powers he holds as chairman.
“While the pandemic response obviously has constrained (Alger’s) bandwidth in the last two months, my observation from the last 1.5 years is that the administrator needs to work on more consistent, effective engagement with all seven commissioners and developing his ability to support the board in making sound, well informed decisions,” Coffia said in her written comments.
“That said, this is a two-way street,” she added. “The board should support the administrator in achieving this outcome in these key ways.”
Coffia said the board should fund professional development, refrain from “micromanaging” the administrator, give him more latitude to set the meeting agenda and to undertake strategic planning.
Hentschel’s authority includes setting the agenda and while Coffia raised the issue of a board retreat in 2019 and again this year to address the county’s strategic plan, it was last updated in 2013 and the last board retreat was in 2015.
“I’m trying to be fair and we can’t give feedback to him as a board without self-reflection,” Coffia said, regarding her review of Alger.
“That’s her perspective and I respect that,” Hentschel said, of Coffia’s evaluation comments.
Alger was previously the county’s undersheriff, a job he said he loved — and had no plans to leave prior to being asked to serve on an interim county administration team, after then-administrator Vicki Uppal vacated the office in January 2018.
“I thought I’d run for sheriff some day, then this opportunity came along,” Alger said.
Uppal’s departure in 2018 was the latest in a long list of county administrators who served short tenures.
Dave Benda had the job from June 2012 to May 1, 2015; Tom Menzel began Nov. 17, 2015, and left in September 2017; Uppal started a few days after Menzel left, but stayed less than a year.
Jean Derenzy, now at the DDA, acted as interim county administrator from Jan. 17 to Feb. 28, 2018, followed by a three-member team of Alger, Finance Director Dean Bott and then-Deputy Civil Counsel Chris Forsyth, who now serves as Alger’s deputy county administrator.
Alger’s experience in law enforcement and management at the Sheriff’s Department have served him well in his new role, Sheriff Tom Bensley said.
Assumptions of favoritism toward the department he once helped run are mistaken, Bensley added.
“The names and faces change but the issues do not,” Bensley said Tuesday. “Whether its Benda, Menzel or Alger, we still often disagree on budgets and personnel.”
When Alger made his recommendations for the 2020 budget, it did not include new hires to staff the full time interdiction team Bensley has repeatedly requested, for example.
Alger said he understood the Sheriff’s priority, and weighed it against staffing needs and budgetary constraints for all the county’s departments.
Improving technology, investing in more laptops so employees can work from home or other offsite locations if needed, and having a strategic plan adopted by the board are future priorities, Alger said.
Alger, 49, is married, with a son and a daughter who are back living at home because of the pandemic, he said. A typical work-week often extends past 60 hours and he relaxes by running or finding other ways to exercise and get outside.
In 2019, one of those ways was bear hunting. After 19 years of applying, he received a black bear permit for Grand Traverse County.
He climbed into a tree with his bow and waited.
He saw six bears that day, including the mother who eyeballed him in the tree and her three cubs.
He got a different female just shy of 300 pounds and Jim Haveman of Nature’s Reflections created a custom mount.
“It was a tough decision, but it was the right decision,” Alger said.
Not of taking the bear, but of taking the job, and changing careers at an age where many might have stayed put.
“I have the skill set. I’m the right person for the job at the right time. I want to serve my community. I hear people’s differing opinions — I want to hear them — but then I have no problem making the final decision.”
