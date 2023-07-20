TRAVERSE CITY — Drinking beer and wine is now forbidden in the Men’s and Women’s Walk trails in Traverse City, along with the nearby Grand Traverse Commons grounds and a swampy area northeast of Meijer.
City commissioners voted 4-3 to approve an alcohol ban for the parks — which include an area commonly referred to as “The Pines” — during their Monday night meeting. The new city ordinance will add it to a short list of other city parks where alcohol cannot be consumed.
Disobeying the new ordinance will count as a misdemeanor, according to Traverse City Police Department Interim Chief Matthew Richmond.
All spirits, or hard alcohol, is already banned in every park in the city, while most other parks allow beer or wine.
Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe and commissioners Mi Stanley, Linda Koebert and Mark Wilson voted yes to approve the ordinance. Commissioners Mitchell Treadwell, Tim Werner and Mayor Richard Lewis opposed it.
According to Richmond, this new policy is something that he and community engagement officer for Goodwill Inn Northern Michigan Ryan Hannon have discussed for a long time.
“Essentially what this is about is providing another tool to the police department to help support behavioral changes over there [in the Pines] as needed,” Interim City Manager Nate Geinzer said during Monday’s meeting. “We’re just trying to make sure that our officers and our first responders are equipped with every tool they have available.”
Richmond confirmed that TCPD responds to many incidents that involve alcohol around the campsites by the trails, and that the area is one of the top 10 locations officers respond to in the city.
“I think we are seeing more and more homeless within our community, and they seem to be mostly located in the Men’s and Women’s trails,” he said.
But, he said this new ordinance is not something he plans on using as a punishment, but as a way to de-escalate situations that may involve intoxicated people or alcohol.
“This tool is not something for law enforcement to continue issuing ticket after ticket,” Richmond said. “This is not a tool that we intend to use on a daily basis to go out there and just write ticket after ticket, this is something that we can utilize when we’re called to the Men’s and Women’s Trail on a complaint.”
Shamroe said that, years ago, the city commission passed the same ordinance at Hull Park for similar reasons and, since then, they’ve seen improvement with public intoxication and alcohol-related violence.
During the conversation Monday, Werner expressed his concerns with how the new ordinance would look.
“If folks have an alcohol addiction, where can we expect them to consume their alcohol?” he asked during Monday’s discussion.
Treadwell shared he doesn’t think that this new policy is the best tool, and folks who struggle with substance use disorder will continue to find new places to drink.
He also added that just because Richmond said this new ordinance will not be heavily enforced, doesn’t mean that police officers in the future will share the same attitude toward it.
Lewis said during the discussion that he would be voting against the new ordinance because it doesn’t solve the larger issue of homelessness in Traverse City.
“We’ve worked with this now for the last two and a half years trying to get people to start talking about this in a bigger, bigger way instead of dealing with one little piece,” he said.
One of his main concerns, he said, is that the new ordinance will displace many of the homeless people who currently live in campsites on those trails.
“[I’m] not crazy about having these folks at what we call ‘The Pines,’ but also the greater community has forced them out of other places,” Lewis said. “So, where are we gonna put them?”
Hannon said what really ends homelessness is simple — housing.
The city could ban alcohol in every park, but it still wouldn’t fix homelessness, he said.
Stanley pointed out that, for people struggling with alcohol addiction, it’s dangerous to stop abruptly, and that TCPD’s approach to the new ordinance is one reason she fully supports it.
Instead of issuing constant citations, Richmond is hoping this new ordinance will help prevent crimes before they happen.
If an incident does still happen, he said this new ordinance will hopefully allow officers to take the incident report without potential interference from intoxicated people.
“This wasn’t something that we just blindly asked for, this has been something that we’ve been working on and looking to implement for a little bit now,” Richmond said.
The new ordinance went into effect immediately, according to city Clerk Benjamin Marentette.
