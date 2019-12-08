TRAVERSE CITY — Cherry Capital Airport’s governing structure could change from one of an airport commission to an authority, and airport leaders want the public’s input on the possibility.
Airport leaders will host two hearings at Cherry Capital on Tuesday from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., according to a release. A third is at the Governmental Center Wednesday from 8-10 a.m.
Kevin Klein, Cherry Capital Airport executive director, said those who come can see the research done over several months of what governance model the airport should pursue. It’s also their chance to weigh in on how the choice could affect them.
“All those comments will be recorded for review and consideration for discussions in the future,” he said.
Presentations of the findings of a subcommittee tasked with considering the issue is also available on the airport’s website, tvcairport.com, under “Information,” then “Public notices,” Klein said. Those who can’t make it can email comments to admin@tvcairport.com, Klein said. They’ll be accepted until October 2020 — a final vote on the matter isn’t until then at the earliest.
Grand Traverse County Commissioners requested airport administrators have the hearings when the county board unanimously voted to start considering articles of incorporation for an airport authority, Klein said. They also asked that the meetings be at a variety of times to allow more people to attend.
Cherry Capital Airport is jointly owned by Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties — Klein said he’s hoping Leelanau commissioners also agree to work on articles of incorporation.
The current commission makes most of its own decisions except for land sales and purchases, taking on debt and using eminent domain — a legal maneuver for acquiring land. Airport authorities have more autonomy on land sales and purchases and eminent domain, but by law can’t take on debt. The exact scope of power would be laid out in the authority’s articles of incorporation. County commissioners would still appoint authority members, as they do for the commission.
Not everyone’s convinced forming an authority is the right move. Ted Iorio previously said he believes airport leaders have failed to make a case on why the switch is needed — most of the issues supposedly solved by forming an authority could be addressed by modifying the commission.
Iorio on one hand is glad airport leaders organized the public hearings. But he balked at less than a week’s notice for two out of three of them — the notice went out Dec. 4 — and the fact that they’re in December. There’s no rush, as the decision is still months away, and December is a busy time for many.
“I guess the only good attendance you get in December is at a holiday party,” he said.
Klein said the next step is for a vote, possibly in May, by Grand Traverse and Leelanau commissioners on whether they intend to form an authority. State and federal agencies would have to sign off on the articles of incorporation, and both county boards could take a final vote in October.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.