TRAVERSE CITY — Cherry Capital Airport hosted an annual fire and rescue training — possibly for the last time with the fluorine foam in their trucks.
For Traverse City Fire Department’s Jacob Steichen, this was his eighth year participating in the training.
The Federal Aviation Administration mandates this course annually for certified firefighters at the airport, Steichen said. In addition to Steichen, 17 other city firefighters have the certification; and they are the only ones in the area who have it.
To keep the airport operational, Cherry Capital’s Chief Operating Officer Dan Sal said a TCFD firefighter is on duty at the airport 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.
Part of Tuesday’s training consisted of what Steichen referred to as “classroom time,” while the rest took place on the tarmac. Once outside, firefighters are required to drive a specialized truck out to a fake airplane with a fuel fire blazing in front of it.
The goal, Steichen explained, is to get the fire out as quickly as possible while leaving areas open for hypothetical passengers to escape the flames.
This training is conducted by ARFF Specialists, an emergency training school based out of Minnesota. They’ve certified firefighters at airports in 13 different Midwestern states, according to owner Louis Kurtz.
The trucks they are required to use at the airport hold 3,000 gallons of water and 460 gallons of foam containing per-and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. That amount of foam is the equivalent of refilling the water tanks about five times, Steichen said.
“So we’re trying to spray water everywhere at first, then once we get closer we hone in and we’re trying to make that path,” he said. “Then once that path is clear, we try to put out any exposure fires.”
Recently, Sal said they bought a new Oshkosh 1,500-gallon fire truck made specifically for airports that will have a different kind of foam that does not contain PFAS.
Steichen said he’s not sure if the new foam will be as effective at putting out fuel fires as the PFAS foam was – especially at the airport.
“Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, PFAS is bad, get rid of PFAS,’ but, no, it’s pretty darn good at putting out fuel fires,” he said. “The military uses it and that’s why we use it, because people that crash in that airplane want to get the heck out of there.”
This new truck cost $714,617. Adding new radios and beacons will bring that total closer to $750,000, according to Sal.
The last time the airport bought a new truck was in 2006, he said. It’s expected that the trucks will run for at least 15 years.
The reason they’re moving away from PFAS foam, he said, is because of new regulations by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and the Environmental Protection Agency.
Both agencies say PFAS is hazardous to people and the environment.
“Not only do we have the fluorine foam, but we’re required to have the fluorine foam by the FAA,” Sal said. “So what we’ve stopped doing is spraying [the foam] outside the truck for testing and spraying for training. We don’t do that anymore.”
Even though these regulations aren’t federally or state mandated yet, he said it costs between $30,000 to $35,000 to clean out the foam compartments of the trucks once they’ve been exposed to PFAS.
By having this truck start off without PFAS foam, he said it will save the airport money on that cleaning fee.
PFAS, sometimes called “forever chemicals,” also don’t degrade in the environment and are linked to a broad range of health issues, including low birthweight and kidney cancer.
In 2021, per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances were found in the groundwater in an East Bay Township neighborhood near Cherry Capital Airport and U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Traverse City. Because of the mandated use of the firefighting foam and its historical use in training, airports have joined the long list of known and suspected contamination sites nationwide.
Unlike Tuesday’s drill, Sal said every three years they run another drill required by the FAA for them to keep all of their licenses up to code with every department that is part of their emergency management plan. That rescue drill took place last August.
Tuesday’s drill was paid for by the airport, Sal said. In total, it cost the airport $6,545 for the training course and an additional $400 for the propane gas they set on fire. Sal said about $2,000 of that cost was covered by a state grant that’s used to help offset the cost of airport firefighter training in Michigan.
The rest of the money comes out of the airport’s annual budget, he said.
Because of staffing shortages and airport expansion, he said more firefighters from other local agencies will need to get certified, especially once they increase the number of full-time firefighters at the airport from one to two.
Starting on June 1, Sal said they will have those supplemental firefighters from either Peninsula Township Fire Department, Grand Traverse Metro Fire Department or Pro Tech Fire.
