Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Windy with snow showers during the morning. Less wind later on. High 26F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 12F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.