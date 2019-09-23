TRAVERSE CITY — A committee weighing the future of Cherry Capital Airport's governance wants public input before finalizing its recommendation.
The Northwestern Regional Airport Commission's Airport Governance Advisory Committee meets Tuesday at noon at Cherry Capital Airport's administrative office, according to a notice. They'll hear public input on how the airport is governed after going over an outline of their final report.
Advisory committee members met regularly starting April 30, according to the notice.
The Northwestern Regional Airport Commission governs the airport now, and has seven members — five from Grand Traverse County and two from Leelanau County, both of which own the airport. Commission members previously discussed considering forming an airport authority, which wouldn't need permission from either county for its decisions.
