TRAVERSE CITY — Firefighting services for Cherry Capital Airport will cost a little extra after the Northwestern Michigan Regional Airport Authority approved an amended contract with Traverse City.
The change stems from a disagreement that arose after two accidental firefighting foam discharges and a foam concentrate spill in 2021, as previously reported. All three releases required environmental cleanup totaling around $56,000, because the foam contains perfluorooctanoic acid and perfluorooctane sulfonate — two compounds linked to cancer, kidney damage and other health issues.
City officials weren’t happy that Traverse City had to pay for that cleanup, prompting them to ask city Manager Marty Colburn to renegotiate the contract, as previously reported.
Now, the airport will pay $57.85 per hour for the time a Traverse City Fire will firefighter is on duty, bumping up to $58.85 per hour from July 1 through June 30, 2023. Compare that to $55 per hour through June 30, then $56 through June 30, 2023, as the city and airport governing board agreed to in July 2020.
Those increases should raise an extra $12,500 in the remaining six months of the city’s budget year, and $25,000 in the next one, documents show.
The difference will cover the per-incident deductible on the city’s pollution insurance, said Assistant City Manager Penny Hill. Money raised through the increased rates will be set aside for that purpose.
Kevin Klein, Cherry Capital Airport director, said he anticipated the airport authority board would accept the agreement, and they did — unanimously, at their meeting Tuesday.
“It’s a standard amendment for the cost of doing business, so yes, I don’t see any issues with it,” he said prior to the meeting.
Airport customers won’t see an increase in the cost to fly to or from Traverse City as a result of the costlier firefighting contract, Klein said, adding airport officials worked it into the airport’s budget for the upcoming year.
Another change would require the on-duty firefighter to carry a radio capable of communicating with aircraft, and monitor the radio traffic in case the control tower at Cherry Capital Airport is unmanned, said Traverse City Fire Chief Jim Tuller.
Klein said the tower already closes between 9 p.m. and 7 a.m., at which time an air traffic control center in Minneapolis takes over — planes landing with the Minneapolis center handling air traffic is a normal occurrence, Klein agreed.
The radio would give the firefighter prompt notification of any potential issues should the tower close because of a COVID-19 exposure, Klein said — the pandemic already has forced a few tower closures, Tuller said.
“It’s more about making sure that the promptness and speed of notification happens,” Klein said.
The firefighting contract expires June 30, 2023, Tuller said.
