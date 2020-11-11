SUTTONS BAY — Leelanau County citizens will have an opportunity next month to weigh in on whether the Cherry Capital Airport should change its governance model.
A resolution on the intent to form a regional authority was unanimously recommended for approval by the Leelanau board at its executive session Tuesday.
A public hearing on the proposed resolution and possible changes will be held Dec. 8 at the start of its executive session.
The jointly-owned airport is now governed by the Northwestern Regional Airport Commission. If the new model is approved by the Leelanau and Grand Traverse County commissions, it would become the Northwest Regional Airport Authority.
A draft Articles of Incorporation setting out the rules for the authority were included in the board’s meeting packet. But those could be changed after hearing concerns from board members and from the public, said Kevin Klein, executive director of the airport.
After the hearings both commissions must approve a final draft that could include amendments before the authority model is adopted, Klein said.
A regional authority would have nine members, with three appointed by the Leelanau board and six appointed by Grand Traverse. One of the Grand Traverse members must live outside of both counties and must not be an elected official.
Under the current model Leelanau has two members and Grand Traverse five.
The Grand Traverse County Commission recently passed its notice of intent and set a public hearing for Dec. 2. The two resolutions are identical, Klein said.
An authority would allow the airport to buy and sell property and issue debt or bonds for capital projects without having to come to both county boards for approval, something that Commissioner Tony Ansorge questioned.
“I’m not sure it’s a good idea that the authority should be able to issue debt without coming back to the counties,” Ansorge said. “If you haven’t had to do it in the past, why do you think you have to do it now?”
The Federal Aviation Administration has required a wider runway protection zone for the airport’s north/south runway after a GPS approach was installed and the airport has a goal of purchasing seven properties to expand the zone when they become available.
One sticking point for Commissioner Ty Wessell is that under an authority if the airport should fail financially, citizens of the two counties are still liable for any debt.
Klein said that under the current agreement, all liability is directed backto the two counties, where the authority creates a stopgap that would in the case of a bankruptcy eliminate or reduce those financial liabilities for the two counties.
“It allows some relief to the counties and doesn’t put that full burden onto the two counties,” Klein said.
Commissioner Debra Rushton said she likes the level of protection an authority provides for citizens.
Act 95, passed in 2015, amended the Airport Authority Act to allow smaller airports to form authorities. Cherry Capital is one of two of the state’s 17 commercial airports that is governed by a commission. The other is MBS International Airport in Freeland.
The airport has been looking at the feasibility of changing its governance model to an authority for about two years.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.