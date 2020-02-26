TRAVERSE CITY — Airport operational statistics reported to a governing commission Tuesday show travel in and out of Cherry Capital increased more than 50 percent in one year.
From January 2019 to January 2020 in-planes were up 55 percent, de-planes were up 52 percent, with a cumulative increase in passenger movement of 53.7 percent, Airport Director Kevin Klein said.
“Unbelievable,” said Debra Rushton, Northwest Region Airport Commissioner. “For January, that’s just unbelievable!”
Michigan Department of Transportation statistics have yet to be released but Klein said the increase was seen across all carriers.
“Everybody’s grown, it’s not just Allegiant,” Klein said.
Allegiant Air began offering twice-weekly nonstop flights between Traverse City and three Florida destinations in October.
The increase in passenger traffic comes as the NRAC is recommending a change in airport governance from a commission to an authority.
Cherry Capital is jointly owned by Grand Traverse and Leelanau counties, and governed by the NRAC, which must obtain permission from each county’s board to make big changes such as issuing municipal bonds or purchasing land.
For example, the NRAC’s building and grounds committee is looking at expanding parking at the airport, and possibly paying for it with municipal bonds, something the committee would discuss with both county boards.
The NRAC voted in March 2019 to form an Airport Governance Advisory Committee, and in September members passed a resolution recommending a transition from a commission to an authority. In November the NRAC agreed with the recommendation, forwarding results of its work to both county commissions.
Five public input sessions followed, three in Grand Traverse County in December, and two in Leelanau County in January.
A stenographer was hired to record citizen comments and about 70 people attended one or more of the five public sessions, offering 105 comments on 26 topics.
A record of the comments was recently released by the Grand Traverse County Board.
Seventeen people commented on the governance model, 13 on representation of board members, 10 on public involvement, 7 on transparency, 6 on airport growth and development, with fewer than five people commenting on a range of topics from eminent domain to the project’s timeline.
Tom Cash, of Traverse City, said his father worked for Piedmont Airlines and while a college student he worked during the summers in airport maintenance. Cash later obtained a private pilot’s license.
“I have been around airports a lot during my life and the Traverse City airport is the first airport I’ve ever known of that does not operate under an authority,” Cash said. “I have been around authorities, I know them to be a good thing, and I think Traverse City ought to catch up and be an authority.”
Another commenter, Meg Young, also of Traverse City, said she was not clear yet on the reason for the proposed transition, and put a priority on transparency.
“I know on the boards tonight, and in speaking to a number of the people that are here representing the airport, that transparency and increased transparency is a goal, which we greatly appreciate,” Young said.
“Some of the things in particular that have stuck out to us are that if TVC were to become an authority, it seems to be of significant enhancement and benefit to the airport,” Young continued. “I’m still uncertain to what benefit it would be to the community.”
Benefits of an authority will be discussed at a joint study session of the NRAC, Grand Traverse and Leelanau County commissioners, scheduled for March 17, 3 p.m., in the Leelanau County Governmental Center’s basement conference room. The study session is open to the public.
