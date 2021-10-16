Forest Service awards grants
MILWAUKEE — The U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service awarded more than $5.5 million in grants to support 47 Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI) projects in Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, New York, Ohio and Wisconsin.
The projects are expected to plant 118,000 trees, reforest and treat 1,200 acres to lessen the impact of insect and disease, treat 1,800 acres for non-native invasive plants, impact more than 1,500 coastal and shoreline acres and intercept 9 million gallons of stormwater runoff annually.
Funded projects in Michigan, according to the release, include:
- Michigan Department of Natural Resources, $199,035: GLRI More Trees for School Forests
- Grand Traverse Conservation District, $50,558: Bottomlands Reforestation Post Dam Removal — Boardman River Phase-II
- Antrim County, $200,000: Restoring Northern Lake Michigan’s Resilient Coastal and Riparian Habitats
- Antrim Conservation District, CAKE (Charlevoix, Antrim, Kalkaska and Emmet) CISMA, $50,000: Expanding CAKE CISMA
Wetlands restoration applications sought
EAST LANSING — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is accepting applications from Michigan landowners seeking to restore wetlands. Applications need to be submitted by Nov. 12 for consideration for the current fiscal year.
The Agricultural Conservation Easement Program “provides financial assistance for restoring wetlands and the purchase of long-term or permanent easements from landowners,” according to a release. Landowners participating in program retain ownership and control access and recreational use, according to the release. More information is available by the local Natural Resources Conservation Service office or at www.mi.nrcs.usda.gov.
USDA makes $272M investment
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced earlier this week it is investing $272 million to modernize rural drinking water and wastewater infrastructure. The investment will impact 270,000 in rural communities in 37 U.S. states (including Michigan) and Puerto Rico, according to a release.
The investment will finance 114 projects as part of the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program. The program is for eligible businesses and people in areas with populations of 10,000 or fewer.
