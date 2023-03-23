EAST LANSING — Florida, take a back seat.
Many Traverse City St. Francis basketball players booked flights to Destin, Florida, as part of a big senior spring break trip.
A berth in the school's first boys basketball state championship game since 2012 changed that in a hurry, following a 46-36 win over Niles Brandywine in Thursday's Division 3 boys basketball semifinal at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.
"When was departure supposed to be?" Gladiators sixth-year head coach Sean Finnegan asked the five seniors at the postgame press conference.
"Today," responded senior guard Wyatt Nausadis, who scored a game-high 21 points and was the only player for either team to break double digits.
"When is departure going to be?" Finnegan inquired.
"Sunday," multiple Gladiators replied.
"Perfect," Finnegan said.
St. Francis (24-4) advances to Saturday's 4:30 p.m. state championship game against Flint Beecher, which defeated Ecorse 64-54 in the other D3 semi. Beecher topped St. Francis 74-60 in the 2012 Class C championship game, the Gladiators' only other state finals appearance.
"We booked (flights) and then started playing well in playoffs — and now we're here," St. Francis senior point guard Henry Reineck said. "Now some people are driving down, some people booked flights later, finding a way down there after the game Saturday. ... Never hurts to make a plan in case, so you don't have to go down later. But we had confidence all the way from the beginning of the season that we were going to be here."
St. Francis 6-3 senior forward Joey Donahue, who produced eight points, five rebounds and two assists, said he expects a smaller student turnout for Saturday's finals, with spring break starting with a day off Friday.
"I think they're just going to watch online," he said. "It would be nice to have more, but obviously go enjoy your break. We'll be able to create our own energy and there'll be some that'll stay and go down (for break) later."
John Hagelstein, the Glads' 6-6 center, led a dominating St. Francis effort on the boards, holding a 36-24 advantage in that department and an even larger 14-6 difference on the offensive end.
"I had a little rough offensive game, I'm not gonna lie," said Hagelstein, who grabbed 15 rebounds, including four offensive. "The lid was definitely on the basket for me. ... I knew that no one's taller than me and I was going to get every board. That was kind of my motto today."
Brandywine didn't have a starter taller than 6-1, while four of the Gladiators' starting five stand taller than that.
Beecher will be a different story, with two 6-8 starters.
Nausadis' seven steals would have been tied for third in championship game history, but records for steals haven't been kept for the semifinals.
"They did a good job stopping penetration," Bobcats 18th-year head coach Nathan Knapp said of St. Francis. "Their length kind of affected us. Some of our passes weren't crisp. Because we can usually make a good pass, we penetrate, we can hit our shooters well. ... They did a good job with their length and not letting us get inside to do our normal thing."
Brandywine (25-3) lost only twice all regular season, both to Benton Harbor. The Bobcats won four straight Lakeland Conference titles before taking second behind the Tigers by one game this year.
Brandywine loses only one starter from its roster, Michael Palmer, who fouled out with 3:36 remaining after a Hagelstein steal.
Making its school's first state semifinals appearance, Brandywine led 11-9 after a first quarter in which the Glads looked a little tentative, with several misses in close quarters and several traveling calls. St. Francis led 23-19 at half.
The scoreboard showed an incorrect score for several minutes in the third quarter, shorting TCSF by a point. That was fixed after a Nausadis score put the Glads up 33-28 late in the period.
Missed free throws preventing SF from pulling away even more. The Glads were 7-of-15 from the stripe. Drew Breimayer added six points and six boards for the Gladiators, while Hagelstein scored nine.
St. Francis kept up its tradition of holding teams fewer than 40 points, doing so for the fifth time in six postseason games. Only St. Ignace surpassed the 40-point mark thus far, with 47 in a 25-point loss in Tuesday's quarterfinal.
"That's just where we put a lot of attention, a lot of detail there," Finnegan said. "Our offense gets a lot easier when our defense is working and clicking how it should when the rotations are what they should be."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.