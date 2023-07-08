TRAVERSE CITY — As part of her trip up north, Michigan’s attorney general made a stop just west of Traverse City to check out a large array of solar panels.
Dana Nessel was joined by officials from Heritage Sustainable Energy, the owners of the field, business owners and local nonprofits.
As Bart Hautala, operations manager at Heritage Sustainable Energy, explained the inner workings of the panels, he and Nessel discussed how renewable energy can appeal more to the average consumer.
“As all things like education is just ... the key to that,” Nessel said. “The only way that we can best combat inaccurate information is to provide as much accurate information as possible. Climate change is real. And if you didn’t believe it before, you ought to start believing it now.”
The field is one of Heritage Sustainable Energy’s six solar-generating facilities in Michigan. The array’s capacity was increased to 5 megawatts in October.
