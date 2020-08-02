TRAVERSE CITY — Whether former Grand Traverse County Jail Administrator Todd Ritter will face criminal charges remains unknown more than five months after the state Attorney General’s office assumed the case.
“Allegations of law enforcement misconduct — like many other cases — can be complex matters that require in-depth review,” Ryan Jarvi, press secretary for Attorney General Dana Nessel, said in an email Thursday.
“There is no standard timeline for review of these cases,” Jarvi added, “and the Attorney General’s office will conduct a fair, unbiased and comprehensive evaluation of the evidence to determine whether additional measures must be taken.”
Grand Traverse County Prosecutor Noelle Moeggenberg petitioned the AG’s office in March for a special prosecutor, after her office had the case for several months.
Conducting interviews with reluctant witnesses and combing through voluminous investigative documents kept the case on her desk, she said.
The AG petition was to preclude any appearance of bias, she said, as outlined in the Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan’s best practices.
Ritter resignation
Ritter was forced to resign April 11, 2019, after an internal investigation by Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department officers yielded lewd text messages and photographs of former and current inmates and other misconducts by Ritter, the Record-Eagle previously reported.
Reports also show Ritter often delivered morning coffees and afternoon lunch orders to a former inmate while on duty and in uniform. He brought another past inmate on a “work-related” trip to Lansing in August 2017, expensing their $192 dollar room to the taxpayer-funded sheriff’s department, the Record-Eagle previously reported.
Ritter had a 20-plus-year tenure with the department when he was also accused of meeting with a former inmate in the county governmental center’s basement, where the couple retreated to a closet for some “intimate touching” while he was on the clock, documents show.
He was promoted to jail administrator in 2015 and misconduct accusations against him began in the fall of 2018, an incident report shows, after Grand Traverse County Sheriff Tom Bensley promoted detective Mike Shea to undersheriff.
Janis Adams, a Traverse City labor attorney assigned to investigate, said in her 2019 report the sheriff’s department had not received any complaints from female inmates, current or former, about Ritter.
Shea replaced Nate Alger, who left the department in June 2018, after being hired as county administrator.
In 2019, Michigan State Police Det. Sgt. Steve Arendt of the Cadillac Post, investigated the allegations at the request of Moeggenberg. Arendt said Friday the full results of his investigation are contained in a “huge” 3-ring binder and have not been made public, as the case is ongoing.
“I have spoken with the AG’s office, they asked me to follow up on a few things and those are now complete,” Arendt said.
Arendt said he’d interviewed approximately 60 people as part of his investigation.
Specifics below are from redacted versions of Shea’s 2019 incident report, Adams’ April 29, 2019 investigation report and a March 9, 2019 letter from Bensley to Ritter, previously obtained by the R-E in a Freedom Information Act request.
“We did what we had to do in a fairly expeditious manner,” Bensley said Friday, of the department’s internal investigation. “We’re waiting for a resolution just like everyone else. We’d like to have it past us and move on.”
Adams, who was on vacation, did not return a call seeking comment.
Michael Naughton, who is listed in MSP files as Ritter’s attorney, said he does not represent Ritter and had no comment.
