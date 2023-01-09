LANSING — Michigan Assistant Attorney General Sunita Doddamani, lead prosecutor in the criminal cases filed against state defendants in the accused plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, is leaving the AG’s office for a position with the U.S. Attorney’s office, Attorney General Dana Nessel confirmed Monday.
“I will always be grateful to Sunita Doddamani for her service to the State of Michigan and all our residents,” Nessel said in an emailed statement. “She was instrumental in the creation of the Department of Attorney General’s Hate Crimes and Domestic Terrorism Unit and in the successful prosecutions of the Wolverine Watchmen who plotted to kidnap the governor and harm law enforcement agents.”
Nessel launched the Hate Crimes Unit in March 2019 and tasked Doddamani with serving as lead prosecutor.
Nessel said the state was safer because of Doddamani ‘s work, adding she will be a “tremendous asset” to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Doddamani in a Jan. 4 email to defense attorneys for five men facing trial in Antrim County following terrorism and weapons charges related to the accused plot, confirmed she was leaving after Jan. 17 to work for the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan.
Copied on the email, which was first shared on Twitter by freelance videographer Eric VanDussen, were members of the AG’s prosecution team, Bill Rollstin and John Pallas, plus new additions, Phillip Jacques and Dan Grano.
The email stated Doddamani would be filing a motion to withdraw from the case.
Doddamani last year successfully prosecuted three defendants in Jackson County, then served as lead prosecutor during the preliminary hearing for five defendants in Antrim County.
Shawn Fix, Eric Molitor, Michael Null and William Null, all of Michigan, are charged with one count each of providing material support or resources for an act of terrorism and one count each of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Brian Higgins, a resident of Wisconsin, is charged with one count of providing material support or resources for an act of terrorism.
The men pleaded not guilty or stood mute earlier this month as a district court judge bound the case over for trial following a four-day preliminary hearing in Traverse City in August.
In Jackson County, Joe Morrison, Pete Musico and Paul Bellar were convicted in October of providing material support or resources for an act of terrorism, among other charges, and sentenced to between seven and 12 years in prison.
The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, Dawn N. Ison, oversees 120 attorneys and 135 support staff with a main office in Detroit and branch offices in Bay City and Flint.
In 2022, attorneys with the office prosecuted a number of headline-garnering cases, including a northern Michigan man who pleaded guilty to extortion after officials said he left pipe bombs at cell phone stores in Cheboygan and Sault Ste. Marie.
“We wish her well in her new endeavor and look forward to exploring ways to collaborate between our departments when the opportunity exists,” Nessel said Monday.
