TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan residents received more than 1.5 billion robocalls in 2019, and online scammers even commandeered the comment section of the Attorney General’s YouTube channel.
In November, Attorney General Dana Nessel launched her Robocall Crackdown Team, 1,700 people have since signed up, and a YouTube channel went live Jan. 27 to offer cautionary examples of illegal robocalls.
“We are trying to reach you to let you know that your social security number has been used for some kind of fraudulent activity in the south border of Texas,” one robocall says. “So please in order go ahead get more information. To speak with an officer press one.”
A robocall is an automated telephone call that delivers a recorded message, often from a telemarketer trying to sell a product or service which sometimes doesn’t exist. Robocalls are illegal, according to the Federal Trade Commission, unless the caller has written permission.
The AG’s office has six videos showing examples of illegal calls, and instead of being directed to additional AG videos, or educational videos from other producers about how to protect yourself from scams, viewers are shown unrelated content.
“It’s out of our control,” said Ryan Jarvi, a media relations staffer in the AG’s office. “It just goes to show how online content, digital content, as well as these kind of calls can turn into a nuisance.”
If a video’s producer includes the proper subject words — known as “tags” — and an optimized playlist, YouTube’s autoplay feature plays videos based on a visitor’s viewing history, said Freddy Hunt, of OneUpWeb.
“We see YouTube as a huge opportunity for all kinds of brands, including the state’s attorney general’s office,” Hunt, the company’s director of SEO and content marketing said in a phone interview.
But even an internet professional can’t stop robocalls.
“I have 101 voicemails on my phone right now,” Hunt said. “All are from robocallers.”
As of Wednesday, videos of a “positive aura cleanse” from Brainwave Power Music, a dried tomato recipe from Country Life TV, and how to fix a broken Game Boy video game by Odd Tinkering, played after one of the AG’s videos.
The top three topics mentioned in complaints to the AG’s office are auto warranties, social security scams and offers to lower interest rates on credit cards and other consumer loans, the AG’s office said.
Other common robocall scams purport to be from Apple support, Amazon Alexa and from someone saying the recipient is being placed on a list for Medicare ineligibility.
These example calls on the AG’s YouTube channel also contained unrelated content in the video feed, one of which was produced in India and referenced the coronavirus. Taking over the comments on videos that are posted online to help people is frustrating, Jarvis said, but financial vulnerabilities robocallers exploit are a lot more worrisome.
“There are people still falling victim to these scams,” Jarvis said.
On Wednesday the AG’s office announced telephone scammers had been calling Michigan residents and posing as human services officials to steal personal information. Complaints were received from Bay, Jackson, Livingston, Monroe and Washtenaw counties.
The state’s Department of Health and Human Services will not call and ask people for detailed personal information over the phone, according to a department press release. They may ask for date of birth and the last four digits of your social security number.
Capt. Chris Clark, of Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Department, said those who incur a loss should contact police. Those who receive suspicious calls but who do not incur a loss can still contact police to apprise them of the details of the call.
