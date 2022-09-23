TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel backed Traverse City’s arguments for moving ahead with a proposal to replace a dam with a selective fish passageway.
Nessel filed an amicus brief with the state Court of Appeals, which soon will hear oral arguments in a case brought by a city resident. At issue is whether the city needs to put the project, known as FishPass, to a citywide vote before Great Lakes Fisheries Commission and other partners can build it.
Judge Thomas Power of 13th Circuit Court agreed with plaintiff Rick Buckhalter that the city charter requires such a vote because the dam is on parkland. He ruled that FishPass is more like a laboratory, a change in use that city residents must grant. He put the project on hold in January 2021 shortly before construction was set to begin, and it has remained so ever since.
Traverse City appealed Power’s ruling, and on Tuesday Nessel asked the court to file a brief backing the city’s arguments.
For city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht, that shows the case has statewide importance.
“It’s not just a local issue that is specific to Traverse City, and so it’s important that the court take a look at it broadly, I guess is what the attorney general recognized,” she said.
That brief, signed by Nessel, Solicitor General Fadwa Hammoud and Deputy Solicitor General B. Eric Restuccia, asserts Union Street Dam Park has a dual usage: a dam for 150 years, and a park for many years as well. Replacing the dam with FishPass wouldn’t amount to a “disposal” of parkland, which under the city charter would require a vote.
Nor was Union Street Dam Park ever formally dedicated as a park, despite its longtime use as one and a 1986 city resolution pledging to maintain its parks, the brief reads.
“Without there being any formal specificity to the ‘dedication,’ it is not clear what changes, if any, the City could ever make without requiring a vote,” the brief reads.
Not only could that apply to various other city parks and cemeteries, but similar language in other city charters could cause issues elsewhere in the state, according to the brief.
Nessel, in a release, cited this as well as the importance of FishPass for flood control and to stop invasive species, for her office’s involvement in the lawsuit. Cities govern as intended through the straightforward authorities in their charters.
“Complicated interpretations risk hindering the ability of municipal governments to ensure the health and vitality of their communities,” she said in the release.
Jay Zelenock, an attorney for Buckhalter, said he’s still reviewing the brief. But from what he read so far, he thought it added little to the case.
For one, Zelenock said the argument that city parkland requires some formal dedication seemed to twist the charter language in question. Even if true, both Union Street Dam Park’s historical use and the 1986 resolution should cover such a requirement. So should a city ordinance passed in the 1990s concerning city parklands.
“Under local law this is a park, and I have very little doubt about the fact that the Court of Appeals is going to agree with Judge Power on that front,” he said.
Nor did Zelenock believe the city charter would allow for dual uses of parkland, he said, pointing to a requirement that it be dedicated to solely park uses.
Trible-Laucht disagreed, noting past rulings have acknowledged dual uses in city parks without interfering with their park status. Even if Union Street Dam is in a park, upgrading it and adding a fish-sorting channel should still be compatible with parkland uses, she argued.
Plus, fisheries research activities have gone on in the park for decades, Trible-Laucht argued.
“So there’s really no change to the use of the property as proposed by FishPass,” she said.
The attorney general’s brief rejected the 1986 resolution as too broad to meet the legal definition of a dedication.
Trible-Laucht echoed this, saying the typical dedication process never happened with the property — sold by Consumers Power to the city in the 1950, as previously reported.
Zelenock said he wondered if appeals court judges would accept the attorney general’s brief, especially after the filing deadline. They have broad discretion to accept arguments from outside parties, but oral arguments for the case are on Oct. 4.
Messages were left with the Attorney General’s press office Thursday.
The long-planned structure would replace Union Street Dam with a gear teeth-like labyrinth weir and a 400-foot-long concrete channel, as previously reported.
That channel would be fed by a headworks and contain various fish-sorting equipment aimed at blocking invasive species and letting native aquatic wildlife pass upstream.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.