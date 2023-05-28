TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City Area Public Schools trustees approved a new policy allowing tribal regalia at graduation, but that might not be the end of the conversation.
While board members on Monday definitively voted to enshrine protections for “cultural or religious” regalia in their graduation policies, they also set the stage for possible fine-tuning in the near future — especially as it pertains to non-religious or -cultural expressions. That could mean they return to the discussion this summer, after seeing how the new rules fare at commencement ceremonies next week.
“There’s pretty much no policy, rushed, that’s a good policy,” remarked board president Scott Newman-Bale at the meeting Monday.
The policy now in place gives some latitude to students even if they’re not claiming the “cultural or religious,” according to trustees. The language approved requires that graduates wear the “prescribed cap and gown” during the entire ceremony, and that they abide by the appearance standards which already exist elsewhere in the board’s policies.
In addition to tribal regalia, the policy would protect, for example, Jewish or Muslim students’ rights to wear religiously significant garb. It would allow an eagle scout to wear an honorary cord for their involvement in that organization. It also wouldn’t prevent students from writing messages like “Hi Mom” on the tops of their caps.
That raised questions for Superintendent John VanWagoner, who said he wanted clarity regarding how those rules would be enforced.
For example, the policy wouldn’t prevent students from simply going out and buying honor cords ”off the street and wearing those cords at the graduation,” VanWagoner said.
But Trustee Josey Ballenger said she thought that was “very unlikely.”
Board Vice President V. Flournoy Humphreys said it might happen, but it would be “unearned recognition,” and those who were deserving of their cords would know.
“I think you’ll get some tacit pushback from that kind of behavior,” said Trustee Beth Pack.
By that same token, would a student be allowed to wear something with political messaging on graduation? VanWagoner asked.
“If it’s in conformance with our student appearance policy, I don’t see how that’s different than any other day of the school year,” Ballenger said.
“I have a lot of faith in our student body,” she said. “I think most of them, the vast majority, will be tasteful and appropriate, and maybe some of them will just be fun. And that’s okay. It’s their day; it’s their celebration.”
For Krystina John, an Anishinaabe beadwork artist, some of those questions seemed like a distraction from the fundamental issue.
She said she was frustrated with conversations that got caught up in hypotheticals about whether students could thank their parents on their caps, or advocate for specific political candidates or causes. Those are questions that can be answered as they come up, she said.
“The focus, I thought, was that it was just about the beaded graduation caps and the specific cultural component of it,” she said.
Still, she said she was “shocked and excited” that the board members were so supportive of the change. She was expecting more pushback.
“I think it just goes to show, the answer is ‘no’ unless you ask,” she said.
So what happens now?
Board members floated the idea of holding a committee to further clarify the policy this summer, if the administration feels so compelled.
Alternatively, “maybe we just nailed it, and we’ve done a great job,” Newman-Bale joked. “Who knows?”
Regardless, Ballenger and Pack both stressed that students should be involved in those discussions, when they occur.
“They will be the ones most likely to remember the graduation ceremony, more than anybody else — maybe [with the exception of] a grandmother or grandfather,” Pack said.
Meanwhile, with the decision coming so close to graduation, John said her schedule for the next two weeks will be filled with plenty of beadwork.
“In April and May, my daughter sees me beading from sunup to sundown, because it’s essentially our tax season for graduation caps,” she said.
