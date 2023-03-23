TRAVERSE CITY — Michigan has expanded a tax credit for working families, but more can be done to support struggling households, one advocate says.
In a move this month, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a bill into law that quintupled the amount the state will pay to families already receiving the federal Earned Income Tax Credit.
The expansion was an early goal for Democrats in the state Legislature when they took office at the start of this year. According to data, as many as 5,000 families in Grand Traverse County could reap the benefits of the increase.
“So many families in Michigan are one minor crisis away from being homeless, from not being able to eat, from being at risk of having their utilities disconnected,” said Hassan Hammoud, CEO of the Michigan Association of United Ways. “So having this increase available to them is really going to help tighten up their own personal safety nets and keep these families one step further away from being an immediate crisis because of one bad thing happening.”
The Earned Income Tax Credit is a federal refundable tax credit for low- to middle-income workers. Before this year, Michigan already had law on the books that added an additional 6 percent in state money onto that refund.
But that rate lagged behind other states that had similar structures in place.
The new law, branded as the Working Families Tax Credit, brings that rate up to 30 percent.
So, if a family received $1,000 on their federal return via the Earned Income Tax Credit, they’d ultimately receive another $300 on their state return.
Federal Earned Income Tax Credits can go as high as $6,000.
According to the governor’s office, the measure provides an average combined tax refund of $3,150 to 700,000 families.
“Getting this done will help people pay the bills, put food on the table, and afford essentials like groceries and school supplies,” Whitmer said in a press release.
The tax credit applies retroactively to the 2022 tax season currently underway. Initial state tax returns will only include the 6 percent credit, but a follow-up check will come later in the year to cover the remainder.
Proponents say the bump could go a long way for working people in northern Michigan — especially now that several COVID-era federal tax benefits have expired.
Under the American Rescue Plan Act, the federal Earned Income Tax Credit was not only increased, but expanded to include more people — including those without children, and people at the lowest income levels, including those with no income at all.
It also expanded the federal child tax credit, increasing payments to families already receiving the credit, as well as extending it to the lowest income-earners.
National markers indicate rates of child poverty and food insecurity fell sharply following those expansions.
Until the federal legislative session drew to a close last year, it remained unclear whether Democrats in Congress would succeed in extending those credits to the following tax season. They didn’t, and both the Child Tax Credit and the Earned Income Tax Credit will return to pre-pandemic levels. Meanwhile, inflation has risen over the past year.
Two more federal safety nets that have recently been drawn back include Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, also known as SNAP or the food stamp program. Both of those programs, which saw expansions during the public health emergency, reverted to pre-pandemic levels this month.
“Those are two very real concrete examples of the way Michigan families who struggle sometimes are going to have to really tighten their belt and get used to having less support,” Hammoud said. “So the timing of this [tax credit expansion] is perfect, because it’s really going to help ease the pressure from losing the Medicaid and the SNAP benefits that so many people have been getting through the pandemic.”
Still, Hammoud said the state could be doing more to support working families, such as eliminating housing barriers, improving childcare and increase pay for childcare providers.
He said his organization would like to see the Legislature take action on proposals to expunge eviction records after a certain length of time, and raise the income eligibility level for childcare subsidies.
“It’s really hard to find good quality childcare that’s affordable — and that is just not something that our Michigan families should be struggling with,” he said.
