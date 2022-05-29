ELK RAPIDS — Federal programs aimed at expanding high-speed internet in rural areas could boost local internet service providers’ efforts to grow their customer bases.
Numerous big-name service providers are already on the Affordable Connectivity Program’s roster, Federal Communications Commission data shows. That means their customers who earn 200 percent of the federal poverty level or less — that’s up to $55,500 for a four-person household in 48 states, documents show — can get up to a $30 credit on their high-speed internet bill.
Smaller companies are adding to the ranks of providers whose customers can participate, including Cherry Capital Communications and 186 Networks.
Tim Maylone, Cherry Capital Communications’ CEO and owner, said the company just signed up. It took a bit longer since the company isn’t a Lifeline participant, an older federal program that offers free cell phones with limited monthly minutes. But it wasn’t too much considering the benefit for the company’s customers.
“ACP was, I think, an excellent program that still allows us to charge what we charge as a provider that’s taking a high risk putting that fiber in the ground,” he said, referring to the program’s acronym. “So it just helps the customer directly. It still has to be competitive price-wise on a monthly basis, but if the price on a monthly basis is deterring somebody from adopting fiber or adopting internet, $30 helps.”
Allison Popa, a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development-certified budget housing coach for Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency, said it could be a boost for qualifying households.
“It’s really easy to look at $30 and be like, well, that’s really nothing, but it is at the grocery store, it’s a couple of meals and it’s a tank of gas, although these days it’s maybe a half a tank of gas,” she said.
Affordable internet could help build demand as Cherry Capital Communications grows its fiber network, Maylone said. And it’s not the only federal program in play. The company was one of several in Michigan and more than 100 nationwide to get a slice of Rural Development Opportunity Fund money, according to Maylone. Cherry Capital Communications will use the money to connect up to 2,781 homes spread across eight counties, including Benzie, Leelanau and Grand Traverse.
That in combination with American Rescue Plan money helped the company trim its install fee to $500 in some areas, and waive it altogether for affordable access customers, Maylone said.
It’s not the only company to take part in the Rural Development Opportunity Fund. CCO Holdings LLC — related to Charter Communications, filings show — aims to build in huge swaths in the region, especially east of Empire and in southern Grand Traverse County.
The funding is a sign of bipartisan support at the state and federal level for building out what high-speed internet advocates see as an economic engine and, increasingly, a necessity in the home in previously unserved areas.
Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist in April spoke to the Record-Eagle about a just-passed $250 million boost to build high-speed internet in rural areas. That was part of a larger infrastructure spending package he applauded Republican lawmakers for working with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to make happen.
Gilchrist pointed to research showing how high-speed internet is linked to better quality of life on top of economic opportunities. The grants and newly created High Speed Internet Office will help close the gaps in rural areas.
“There’s bipartisan consensus here that it’s a problem that we need to solve, and with the goals that we’ve set, with the bipartisan funding that we’ve created that we’ve established and invested, we know this problem in Michigan can be solved, so we’re excited to be working on it,” he said.
Both Cherry Capital Communications and 186 Networks are looking to expand fiber networks — the latter company has one in and around Rapid City and another stretch near Christmas Cove near Northport.
Dale Gaylord, 186 Networks’ part owner, said she believes it’ll be in demand once word gets out.
The program isn’t without its drawbacks — Popa said an income limit that doesn’t factor in other expenses means households that earn more but pay high rents, childcare or other expenses might not qualify, even if their budgets are tight.
Plus, it pays less than the $50 credit the Emergency Broadband Benefit provided to households that had lower incomes or a significant drop after a job loss or layoff, according to the FCC. That program ended in 2021, with the Affordable Connectivity Program taking its place.
On the other hand, it’s meant to be a long-term replacement for a temporary boost, according to the FCC.
That permanence makes it more attractive than its predecessor to Great Lakes Energy Cooperative, said Brett Streby, the co-op’s marketing and communications manager. The electric utility built a fiber optic network in the tip of the Lower Peninsula, from Mackinaw City to Gaylord west to Eastport, plus a growing swath between Hart and Whitehall, and aims to eventually link its entire service area.
TrueStream Fiber, as the co-op’s internet service is called, isn’t a part of the Affordable Connectivity Plan yet although Streby said he expects it will be but couldn’t say when.
Indigenous people on tribal lands get an even bigger credit, at $75 per month, according to the FCC. That remains unchanged from the Emergency Broadband Benefit.
