TRAVERSE CITY — Confusion around the availability of federal funds left children’s advocacy centers worried about a sizable hole in their budgets a month away from beginning their fiscal year.
The issue was resolved Friday evening.
Children’s Advocacy Centers of Michigan is a nonprofit with 35 centers across the state that serve children and adolescents who are believed to be victims of abuse.
According to a press release from the Traverse Bay Children’s Advocacy Center, nearly 10,000 children were served by these advocacy centers across Michigan last year.
For many of these centers, a sizable portion of their budgets come from federal grant funds allocated by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services’ Crime Victim Services Commission.
These grants are funded by money collected from fines and fees paid by convicted criminals by way of the Victims of Crime Act.
In May, CACMI learned $12.5 million in VOCA funding was available for the advocacy centers, but, about two days before they were set to receive it, the centers were informed by MDHHS that they would instead be receiving a total of $6 million.
The predicted funding cut resulted in a statewide frenzy of concerns about closures, lay-offs and limiting or delaying services.
But by the end of the day on Friday, the turmoil calmed with an announcement from MDHHS. The major reduction in funding that the department anticipated did not come to fruition, and the state would instead have $12 million in VOCA funds for CACMI centers.
“We had communications with our federal partners, and based on that, we were anticipating a significant decrease in federal funding,” said Bob Wheaton, MDHHS public information officer, in an email. “We passed that on to our local Children’s Advocacy Centers, however, after doing that the department received official notification from the federal government Thursday that the reductions we had been anticipating were not going to happen.”
TBCAC relies on VOCA funding for 35 percent of its budget. It requested about $1.5 million in VOCA funds for the 2022-23 fiscal year to keep up with its growth and was instead promised $217,805 after MDHHS’s incorrect reduction estimates, said CEO Ginger Kadlec. The year prior, the center received $467,000 in VOCA funds, Kadlec said.
Open Arms Child Advocacy Center, serving Newaygo, Lake, Mecosta and Osceola counties, applied for $213,000 in VOCA funds and was initially told it would receive nothing. OACAC had operated on community foundation grants with all part-time staff and no therapists since its 2019 inception, and it was planning to use VOCA funds to stay open for longer hours and hire full-time staff, including a therapist, said Wendy Samuels, board of directors chair.
Now, neither OACAC nor TBCAC knows how much funding they will now receive, or if they will have to reapply for the grants. But Kadlec and Samuels were both relieved at the end of the day on Friday that the current reductions will not stand.
In total, advocacy centers across Michigan requested about $20 million in VOCA funding, so there are going to still be grant requests across the board that will not be met in full. Kadlec said that, ideally, funding for CACs in the state would become a line item in the state budget, ensuring them steady funding year after year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.