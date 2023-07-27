Elevated E. coli at TC Volleyball Beach
TRAVERSE CITY — The Grand Traverse County Health Department released its beach testing results on Thursday.
A Wednesday water sample showed elevated levels of E. coli at TC Volleyball Beach, so contact above the waist is not recommended.
Samples were also taken at West End, Clinch Park, Bryant Park, Traverse City State Park, Acme Bayside Park, Sayler Park, Sunset Park, the Senior Center, East Bay Park and Haserot Beach. These are all Level 1, meeting the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy's standards for full-body contact (swimming).
Visit www.gtcountymi.gov/814/Public-Beach-Monitoring for updates.
Advisory for Beulah Beach-Crystal Lake
BENZONIA — The Benzie-Leelanau District Health Department provided the results of its recent beach monitoring.
A partial body-contact advisory is in place at Beulah Beach-Crystal Lake. This beach is Level 2, following the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy's water quality standards for wading, fishing and boating.
Samples were collected Wednesday, tested for E. coli and results reported Thursday.
Samples were also taken at Frankfort Beach, Empire Beach, Greilickville Harbor Park, Northport Marina, South Bar Lake, Suttons Bay Marina and Suttons Bay Park. The water quality index at these beaches is Level 1, meeting EGLE’s standards for full-body contact (swimming).
