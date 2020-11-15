NORTHPORT — Northport voters cleared the way last week for Leelanau County’s first recreational marijuana dispensary by saying “no” to the repeal of its Recreational Marijuana Establishments Ordinance, known as Ordinance 125.
After being on hold for several months pending results of the election, Leelanau Township resident Daniel Caudill is in the process of laying out a construction timeline for the dispensary he will name after Olean’s Liquor Store in Northport, N.Y., which opened following the repeal of prohibition.
The business will look like a barn so it blends into the area, Caudill said. It will have an atmosphere of an old-time apothecary, rather than looking like other cannabis businesses that have cropped up around the Grand Traverse region, he said.
“I want to be a part of the Leelanau and Northport business landscape,” Caudill said. “I want to be able to have something for Northport that is a great destination, that is in keeping with Northport and that the people of Northport can be proud of.”
The ballot proposal, which would have replaced Ordinance 125 with one that that prohibits adult-use establishments in the village, failed on a vote of 252 to 175.
Ordinance 125 was approved by the Northport Village Council a little more than a year ago. It allows for two dispensaries, one transporter, one safety tester and one processor in its development district, which is zoned for a mix of residential housing and low impact businesses.
“The vote was a welcome validation of the action taken by the council in 2019,” said council member Will Harper, who has supported marijuana sales in the village. “Now we can move forward with Mr. Caudill’s business project, which will be a great addition to the village.”
A special use permit and a site plan for the business that will be located at 800 Mill St. were both approved earlier this year by the Northport Planning Commission.
The repeal and replace question was put on the November ballot after petition signatures were submitted earlier this year via a citizens referendum, which is allowed by the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act approved by state voters in 2018.
Citizens formed a group called Citizens Against Weed Shops to oppose Ordinance 125.
According to the state marijuana act, municipalities were required to opt out of allowing recreational or adult-use marijuana dispensaries and other related businesses if they didn’t want them. They could also opt in to allow medical marijuana businesses, which Northport did.
Traverse City has several businesses that sell medical marijuana, many of which also want to be licensed to sell adult-use marijuana. After a long drafting process the city recently came out with regulations that allow for four recreational-based businesses in the city.
The city is now facing several lawsuits over licensing regulations cannabis retailers say are too restrictive.
Caudill was pre-qualified by the state — the first step in the licensing process — and will now need to apply for a license from the state, which costs $6,000, and from the village at a cost of $500. Both fees are non-refundable.
A designer, Caudill has worked on branding for other dispensaries in the state. He built a home in the township several years ago and has been a permanent resident since January. He recently sold the home and purchased a historic wood cabin north of Woolsey Airport.
Caudill said he has spoken with a lot of people who are nervous about bringing this type of business to Northport.
“The thing I always say is, ‘Let me walk you through the plans.’ Once you do that they’re like, ‘Oh, that isn’t what I thought it was.’”
Caudill plans to apply for a delivery license and has said 30 percent of his business will be through online sales and delivery, though that may be even higher because of the pandemic, he said.
He said many people will continue to buy marijuana the way they always have.
“This is a different type of customer and a different experience,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.