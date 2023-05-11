TRAVERSE CITY — More than 107,000 Americans died from drug overdoses in 2022, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
In Michigan, the death rate from opioids has increased 299 percent since 2011, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Countless others live daily with substance abuse disorder — users, their children, their families.
The startling numbers were presented at a study session Wednesday by the Grand Traverse County board, which will allocate $4.5 million in opioid settlement funds.
A committee to prioritize funding will include a coalition of entities on the frontlines such as Addiction Treatment Services, Harm Reduction Michigan and Catholic Family Services, as well as representatives from law enforcement and the court system.
County board Chairman Rob Hentschel questioned whether the county board should take the lead in forming the committee, although the board does have to approve how the money is spent.
“I don’t think any one entity can be the lead on that,” said 13th Circuit Court Judge Charles Hamlyn, adding that everyone must work together. The scope of the problem is massive, he said, and $4.5 million is a lot of money.
“But if $4.5 million could solve it, we’d be done by now,” Hamlyn said.
Paula Lipinski, CEO of ATS, said people who are in the criminal justice system are only a small percentage of people affected by SUD. The reason the opioid epidemic was so significant is because it exploited the disease, she said. People who were just generally taking their medications as prescribed became addicts.
“Many of the people in this room have faced the epidemic since 2012, actually well before that,” Lipinski said. “We’ve been plugging along and providing these services before this money came around and we’re going to continue doing that.
“We all partner because we’ve had to, because we’re doing it for the right reasons, to help this community and help people in need.”
Lipinski said it would be remiss not to include those service providers, as well as people who are in recovery themselves. There is a good foundation in the county that can be built on, she said.
Deputy Administrator Chris Forsyth has been at the helm of the county’s involvement in joining with 3,000 other municipalities in to sue drug manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies.
Forsyth is a former assistant prosecutor who handled a lot of drug cases, but has spent the last several months with local experts learning about addiction, treatment and prevention of substance use disorder.
He’s also experienced the disease in both his and his wife’s family.
“This is at times a very difficult topic. It’s dark. It’s depressing,” he said. “I feel with our settlement funds ... we have an opportunity to do a lot of good.”
The money will come in payments over 10 years, with the first payment of $573,000 already received by the county, Forsyth said.
It is not yet known how the money will be distributed, whether it will come in larger payments that diminish over time, Forsyth said. The county will get more details in the next couple of months, he said.
Forsyth was asked to look into the lawsuit in summer 2017 and by November the county had joined the national litigation.
“I was skeptical as to what we could recover,” Forsyth said. “I thought maybe we would get six figures. It turned out to be very successful, way more than I initially thought.”
The settlement money should focus on naloxone kits to reverse opioid overdoses, medication-assisted treatment, treatment for those who are incarcerated, programs that offer users clean syringes, prevention programs and more, according to a list put together by the Michigan Association of Counties.
Treatment also should be expanded for pregnant and postpartum women and babies with Neonatal Abstinence Syndrome caused by being born addicted, the list continued.
No board decisions can be made at a study session; Hentschel said the issue will be taken up at the May 17 or June 7 regular meeting.
Funds are the result of settlements with McKesson, Cardinal Health, AmerisourceBergan and J&J in the first round, and with Teva, Allergan, CVS and Walmart in the second round. Others are pending and could result in more funds.
