TRAVERSE CITY — Three city commissioners will discuss paying a living wage to Traverse City employees, those doing city work through a contract with a company and more.
Commissioner Ashlea Walter will chair that ad hoc committee after other commissioners approved the idea unanimously at their meeting Monday. She will serve with Mayor Pro Tem Amy Shamroe and Commissioner Christie Minervini.
Walter originally suggested city leaders instruct City Manager Marty Colburn and city Attorney Lauren Trible-Laucht to draft a city ordinance to pay every regular city employee, and anyone doing city work under a contract with the city, at least $15 an hour starting Jan. 1, 2021, then increase pay each year by an inflation factor.
Economic hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the need for the city to talk about how much its lowest-paid employees earn, Walter said.
“I do see the ripple effect of low wages across our community now more than ever, so to wait on a discussion now for a better time or another time seems to be misplaced,” she said.
Walter said the impacts of earning a low wage are far and wide, from people having to work multiple jobs, high turnover, worker health and keeping people happily employed.
But other commissioners were unsure about passing the resolution, even if they supported Walter’s idea in general. Minervini said she sees the issue as a moral one, but suggested forming an ad hoc committee to more closely examine the idea.
There’s lots to discuss: Colburn said earlier the state Treasury Department is already projecting big downturns of sales tax and fuel tax money going back to local governments.
Early estimates from the Treasury Department suggest a $1-3 billion blow to the state’s budget in 2020, plus $1-4 billion more in 2021, the Detroit Free Press reported.
City Human Resources Manager Kristine Bosley said commissioners must determine whether to use 125 percent federal poverty guidelines like Lansing and Ann Arbor, two other cities with living wage ordinances.
Commissioner Tim Werner said he wants to examine how much the city pays Manpower, the company through which it hires its seasonal employees.
The city pays Manpower employees’ wages, at $10.50 an hour up to $20, plus 40 percent, Bosley said — Werner argued the city could pay employees more if it recruited them directly instead of paying that additional bump to Manpower.
Bosley said Manpower has a pool of candidates and pays seasonal employees’ unemployment, worker’s compensation and other related costs. Commissioners renewed their contract with the staffing agency to avoid more unemployment costs.
Commissioner Brian McGillivary agreed the ad hoc committee should more closely examine how much the city pays Manpower, and asked how such an ordinance would define contractors.
City Clerk Benjamin Marentette said only contracts more than $9,000 come before the city commission, so it’s mostly public works projects.
Those are just a few of the implications, and Shamroe said there’s likely a lot more to it than commissioners first thought when Walter and McGillivary raised wages at a previous meeting. She cited the uncertainties other commissioners raised about who Walter’s resolution would cover.
“There’s just a lot of vagary and gray area here that keeps me from supporting this resolution specifically,” she said.
Commissioners agreed they could examine how to work toward paying living wages for its lowest-paid as a goal — Minervini pointed to the city’s goal to power all municipal operations with clean energy. They agreed to keep the ad hoc committee’s scope fairly broad.
